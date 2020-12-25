Rap Basement

Featured

HNHH Holiday Playlist To Get The Vibes Right

Posted By on December 25, 2020

Vibes from Outkast, Snoop Dogg, Cam’ron, Boosie Badazz & more to soundtrack Christmas 2020.

There aren’t many people going door-to-door singing Christmas Carols this year, for obvious reasons. And those that do are likely more prone to spread coronavirus than holiday joy. So, f*ck ’em. The holidays are captured by the notion of large family gatherings and massive portions of food but it’s not like people are doing that sh*t in silence. We here at HNHH took the task upon ourselves to soundtrack your Christmas with our own holiday playlist. It’s not your regular playlist, either. We’re talking bangers. So, let’s break it down:

If we’re looking back on some of the greatest hip-hop Christmas albums of all time, we gotta recognize how many bangers Christmas On Death Row produced. From “Christmas In The Ghetto” by Gary Barner & OFTB to Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg‘s “Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto,” the Death Row compilation album is highly underrated and we urge you to revisit it this holiday season. If not, take in a few of the cuts we included on our holiday playlist.

The South, specifically, has produced a ton of holiday anthems that don’t get as much love as it deserves. And since snow has become as synonymous with trapping as it has the holiday season, we sprinkled in a few records from Jeezy The Snowman as well as from the East Atlanta Santa.

Other picks include Tinashe, Yo Gotti, Jim Jones, Kanye West, A$AP Twelvyy, and more. Check out HNHH’s Christmas Playlist below and recap our 12 Days of Christmas interview series here.

Via HNHH

