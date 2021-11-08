HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Aminé, Key Glock, Lil Uzi Vert, & More

Following a week off from playlist duties, we’re right back at it with the latest update of the Staff Picks playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud. As we rolled out content from Rolling Loud New York throughout much of last week, the playlist took a backseat but it has officially returned with new music from Summer Walker, Aminé, Key Glock, and more.

Every week, our editorial staff mulls over the latest hip-hop/R&B releases, submitting their personal favorite records from the last month to create an eclectic playlist that’s exclusive to SoundCloud and TIDAL. With new full-length releases from Aminé, Key Glock, Pressa, and others this week, we had more than enough material to consider.

This week, we start off with the latest feature appearance from Kendrick Lamar on Terrace Martin’s new album before leading into JAY-Z’s new soundtrack cut with Jadakiss and Conway The Machine. One of Travis Scott‘s new singles appears in the third position before we run off into “Charmander” from Aminé’s new mixtape, as well as new singles from Lil Uzi Vert, Latto, and more.

We’ve also added a selection of songs from Summer Walker‘s new album, serpentwithfeet’s new project, Silk Sonic’s new single, and more.

Listen to the playlist below and scroll down to see what each writer submitted this week.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Pressa – Chocolate Audemars

Pressa – Cool, Calm & Collected (feat. Swae Lee)

BIA – CAN’T TOUCH THIS

Summer Walker – Toxic (with Lil Durk)

Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, & Kay Flock – Not In The Mood

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Summer Walker – No Love (with SZA)

Terrace Martin – Drones (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, & James Fauntleroy)

BJ The Chicago Kid – MAKING ME MAD

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic – Smokin Out the Window

Snoop Dogg – Murder Music (feat. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, & Busta Rhymes)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Fresco Trey – Draft Kings

Summer Walker – Toxic (with Lil Durk)

Summer Walker – 4th Baby Mama

Summer Walker – No Love (with SZA)

Taylor McCloud (Editorial)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic – Smokin Out the Window

Lil Uzi Vert – Demon High

Saba – Fearmonger (feat. Daoud)

A.Leech – STUPID MONOLOGUE

OPB – At The Bottom (ATB)

Hayley Hynes (Editorial)

Summer Walker – No Love (with SZA)

Megan Thee Stallion – Megan’s Piano

Young Thug – Day Before (with Mac Miller)

Maxo Kream – STREETS ALONE (feat. A$AP Rocky)

Young Thug – Stupid/Asking

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Mick Jenkins – Scottie Pippen (feat. serpentwithfeet)

Aminé – Sh!t2Luz

Aminé – Colors

Aminé – Charmander

Mick Jenkins – Rug Burn (feat. serpentwithfeet)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Key Glock – !!! (Don’t Know Who To Trust)

Key Glock – Channel 5

Key Glock – Juicemane

serpentwithfeet – Amir (Reprise)

serpentwithfeet – Fellowship (Remix) [feat. Ambré & Alex Isley)

Money Man – Blockchain

Aron A. (Editorial)

Latto – Soufside

Key Glock – Toolie

Key Glock – Understood

Smiley – Breakdown

Young Roddy – Out The Hood (feat. Conway The Machine)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Travis Scott – ESCAPE PLAN

Travis Scott – MAFIA

JAY-Z, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, & BackRoad Gee – King Kong Riddim

Lil Uzi Vert – Demon High

Summer Walker – Dat Right There (with Pharrell Williams & The Neptunes)