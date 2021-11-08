Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Travis Scott’s Ex-Manager Accuses Rapper Of Leaving Him For Dead Following Seizure
410
0
Rubi Rose Taunts DDG In Car He Claims She Stole
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4275
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1482
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Aminé, Key Glock, Lil Uzi Vert, & More

Posted By on November 8, 2021

Our new Staff Picks playlist update features new music from Aminé, Key Glock, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, Pressa, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Following a week off from playlist duties, we’re right back at it with the latest update of the Staff Picks playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud. As we rolled out content from Rolling Loud New York throughout much of last week, the playlist took a backseat but it has officially returned with new music from Summer Walker, Aminé, Key Glock, and more.

Every week, our editorial staff mulls over the latest hip-hop/R&B releases, submitting their personal favorite records from the last month to create an eclectic playlist that’s exclusive to SoundCloud and TIDAL. With new full-length releases from Aminé, Key Glock, Pressa, and others this week, we had more than enough material to consider.

This week, we start off with the latest feature appearance from Kendrick Lamar on Terrace Martin’s new album before leading into JAY-Z’s new soundtrack cut with Jadakiss and Conway The Machine. One of Travis Scott‘s new singles appears in the third position before we run off into “Charmander” from Aminé’s new mixtape, as well as new singles from Lil Uzi Vert, Latto, and more.

We’ve also added a selection of songs from Summer Walker‘s new album, serpentwithfeet’s new project, Silk Sonic’s new single, and more.

Listen to the playlist below and scroll down to see what each writer submitted this week.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Pressa – Chocolate Audemars
Pressa – Cool, Calm & Collected (feat. Swae Lee)
BIA – CAN’T TOUCH THIS
Summer Walker – Toxic (with Lil Durk)
Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, & Kay Flock – Not In The Mood

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Summer Walker – No Love (with SZA)
Terrace Martin – Drones (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, & James Fauntleroy)
BJ The Chicago Kid – MAKING ME MAD
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic – Smokin Out the Window
Snoop Dogg – Murder Music (feat. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, & Busta Rhymes)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Fresco Trey – Draft Kings
Summer Walker – Toxic (with Lil Durk)
Summer Walker – 4th Baby Mama
Summer Walker – No Love (with SZA)

Taylor McCloud (Editorial)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic – Smokin Out the Window
Lil Uzi Vert – Demon High
Saba – Fearmonger (feat. Daoud)
A.Leech – STUPID MONOLOGUE
OPB – At The Bottom (ATB)

Hayley Hynes (Editorial)

Summer Walker – No Love (with SZA)
Megan Thee Stallion – Megan’s Piano
Young Thug – Day Before (with Mac Miller)
Maxo Kream – STREETS ALONE (feat. A$AP Rocky)
Young Thug – Stupid/Asking

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Mick Jenkins – Scottie Pippen (feat. serpentwithfeet)
Aminé – Sh!t2Luz
Aminé – Colors
Aminé – Charmander
Mick Jenkins – Rug Burn (feat. serpentwithfeet)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Key Glock – !!! (Don’t Know Who To Trust)
Key Glock – Channel 5
Key Glock – Juicemane
serpentwithfeet – Amir (Reprise)
serpentwithfeet – Fellowship (Remix) [feat. Ambré & Alex Isley)
Money Man – Blockchain

Aron A. (Editorial)

Latto – Soufside
Key Glock – Toolie
Key Glock – Understood
Smiley – Breakdown
Young Roddy – Out The Hood (feat. Conway The Machine)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Travis Scott – ESCAPE PLAN
Travis Scott – MAFIA
JAY-Z, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, & BackRoad Gee – King Kong Riddim
Lil Uzi Vert – Demon High
Summer Walker – Dat Right There (with Pharrell Williams & The Neptunes)

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott’s Ex-Manager Accuses Rapper Of Leaving Him For Dead Following Seizure
410 525 31
0
Rubi Rose Taunts DDG In Car He Claims She Stole
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Travis Scott’s Ex-Manager Accuses Rapper Of Leaving Him For Dead Following Seizure
410
0
Rubi Rose Taunts DDG In Car He Claims She Stole
238
0
Drink Champs Announces Part 2 Of Kanye West Interview
199
0
Playboi Carti Concert Issues Safety Warning After Astroworld Tragedy
424
1
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Aminé, Key Glock, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bizzy Banks So Into You
106
0
Soulja Boy Pullin Up
132
0
Big Boss Vette Big Boss Vette
79
0
Stalley & Apollo Brown No Monsters
106
0
Mac Miller Missed Calls
106
0
Joell Ortiz Feat. Sheek Louch Love Is Love
159
0
LaTheGoat Feat. Big Freedia Bounce It
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
199
0
T-Pain “I’m Cool With That” Video
172
0
Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For “Knife Talk”
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Travis Scott’s Ex-Manager Accuses Rapper Of Leaving Him For Dead Following Seizure
Rubi Rose Taunts DDG In Car He Claims She Stole
Drink Champs Announces Part 2 Of Kanye West Interview