HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Aminé, Key Glock, Lil Uzi Vert, & More

Our new Staff Picks playlist update features new music from Aminé, Key Glock, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, Pressa, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.
Following a week off from playlist duties, we’re right back at it with the latest update of the Staff Picks playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud. As we rolled out content from Rolling Loud New York throughout much of last week, the playlist took a backseat but it has officially returned with new music from Summer Walker, Aminé, Key Glock, and more.
Every week, our editorial staff mulls over the latest hip-hop/R&B releases, submitting their personal favorite records from the last month to create an eclectic playlist that’s exclusive to SoundCloud and TIDAL. With new full-length releases from Aminé, Key Glock, Pressa, and others this week, we had more than enough material to consider.
This week, we start off with the latest feature appearance from Kendrick Lamar on Terrace Martin’s new album before leading into JAY-Z’s new soundtrack cut with Jadakiss and Conway The Machine. One of Travis Scott‘s new singles appears in the third position before we run off into “Charmander” from Aminé’s new mixtape, as well as new singles from Lil Uzi Vert, Latto, and more.
We’ve also added a selection of songs from Summer Walker‘s new album, serpentwithfeet’s new project, Silk Sonic’s new single, and more.
Listen to the playlist below and scroll down to see what each writer submitted this week.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Pressa – Chocolate Audemars
Pressa – Cool, Calm & Collected (feat. Swae Lee)
BIA – CAN’T TOUCH THIS
Summer Walker – Toxic (with Lil Durk)
Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, & Kay Flock – Not In The Mood
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Summer Walker – No Love (with SZA)
Terrace Martin – Drones (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, & James Fauntleroy)
BJ The Chicago Kid – MAKING ME MAD
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic – Smokin Out the Window
Snoop Dogg – Murder Music (feat. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, & Busta Rhymes)
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Fresco Trey – Draft Kings
Summer Walker – Toxic (with Lil Durk)
Summer Walker – 4th Baby Mama
Summer Walker – No Love (with SZA)
Taylor McCloud (Editorial)
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic – Smokin Out the Window
Lil Uzi Vert – Demon High
Saba – Fearmonger (feat. Daoud)
A.Leech – STUPID MONOLOGUE
OPB – At The Bottom (ATB)
Hayley Hynes (Editorial)
Summer Walker – No Love (with SZA)
Megan Thee Stallion – Megan’s Piano
Young Thug – Day Before (with Mac Miller)
Maxo Kream – STREETS ALONE (feat. A$AP Rocky)
Young Thug – Stupid/Asking
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Mick Jenkins – Scottie Pippen (feat. serpentwithfeet)
Aminé – Sh!t2Luz
Aminé – Colors
Aminé – Charmander
Mick Jenkins – Rug Burn (feat. serpentwithfeet)
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Key Glock – !!! (Don’t Know Who To Trust)
Key Glock – Channel 5
Key Glock – Juicemane
serpentwithfeet – Amir (Reprise)
serpentwithfeet – Fellowship (Remix) [feat. Ambré & Alex Isley)
Money Man – Blockchain
Aron A. (Editorial)
Latto – Soufside
Key Glock – Toolie
Key Glock – Understood
Smiley – Breakdown
Young Roddy – Out The Hood (feat. Conway The Machine)
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Travis Scott – ESCAPE PLAN
Travis Scott – MAFIA
JAY-Z, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, & BackRoad Gee – King Kong Riddim
Lil Uzi Vert – Demon High
Summer Walker – Dat Right There (with Pharrell Williams & The Neptunes)