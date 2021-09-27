HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Joyner Lucas, Westside Gunn, Lil Wayne, & More

We’ve finally made it past the post-Certified Lover Boy and DONDA rush, and although we’re still waiting for Kendrick Lamar to drop his new album before truly being satisfied with this year’s musical output as hip-hop lovers, we’re starting to get a good look at how our year-end lists will gear up.

With all of the recent new music that has dropped, we’ve been busier than in previous weeks, making sure we stay on top of everything in order to update all of our playlists accordingly. This weekend, our new artist discovery series returned, and we also refreshed the Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists on Spotify. Over on TIDAL and SoundCloud, we’ve officially got a new update for the Staff Picks playlist, showing you what we’ve all been listening to as we pump out article-after-article.

One of the largest playlists in recent weeks, we’ve got thirty-eight songs waiting for you to dive into from Joyner Lucas (with J. Cole), D Smoke, Westside Gunn, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and others. On the R&B side, our writers have been vibing primarily with Tems, Alina Baraz, and NAO. All of which have earned a few spots on this week’s update.

Check out what each writer chose for the playlist this week and be sure to follow us on SoundCloud and TIDAL.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

T-Shyne – 30 For 30

Coi Leray – TWINNEM

Lil Nas X – THATS WHAT I WANT

Baby Keem – scars

Latto – Big Energy

Taylor McCloud (Editorial)

Baby Keem – lost souls (feat. Brent Faiyaz)

Westside Gunn – The Fly who couldn’t Fly straight (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Remble – Rocc Climbing (feat. Lil Yachty)

Kevin Abstract – SIERRA NIGHTS (feat. Ryan Beatty)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Westside Gunn – Free Kutter (feat. J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A)

Westside Gunn – Hell on Earth, Pt. 2 (feat. Benny the Butcher & Conway the Machine)

D Smoke – Dirty Mercedes

Lupe Fiasco – Big Energy

50 Cent – Wish Me Luck (feat. Snoop Dogg, MoneyBagg Yo, & Charlie Wilson)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

NAO – Good Luck (feat. Lucky Daye)

Giveon – For Tonight

D Smoke – Stay True (feat. John Legend)

D Smoke – Free Write

Gunna & Future – Too Easy

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Alina Baraz – If You Let Me

NAO – Woman (feat. Lianne La Havas)

Majid Jordan – Summer Rain

Tems – Crazy Tings

Hayley Hynes (Editorial)

Domani – Numb

Alina Baraz – I Could Imagine

Alina Baraz – Alone With You

Amber Mark – What It Is

NAO – Glad That You’re Gone

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Latto – Big Energy

Joyner Lucas – Your Heart (feat. J. Cole)

Westside Gunn – The Fly who couldn’t Fly straight (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Run The Jewels – ooh la la (feat. Lil Wayne, Greg Nice, & DJ Premier) [Remix]Morray – Bad Situations

Aron A. (Editorial)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Forgiato

Westside Gunn – Forest Lawn (feat. 2 Chainz & Armani Caesar)

Run The Jewels – ooh la la (feat. Lil Wayne, Greg Nice, & DJ Premier) [Remix]CRIMEAPPLE & DJ Muggs – Tony 2C

Sheff G – Drum Dummy

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Wiki – Can’t Do This Alone (feat. Navy Blue)

Wiki – Promised (feat. MIKE)

Payday – Vampire (feat. Danny Brown)

Westside Gunn – The Fly who couldn’t Fly straight (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Latto – Big Energy