HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Juice WRLD, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, Flo Milli, & More

The latest update of our Staff Picks playlist features new music from Juice WRLD & Young Thug, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, Flo Milli, Saweetie, Fredo Bang, and many more.
The holiday rush is finally in the rearview window. In a couple of days, President-elect Joe Biden will simply become President Joe Biden and, hopefully, that allows us to officially put Trump behind us, too. With the pandemic still raging on, an attempted siege of the U.S. Capitol making headline news, and more madness in the first eighteen days of the new year, it feels like 2021 doesn’t have much positivity in store for us. Hopefully, that changes, but at least one thing has been consistent this year so far: music.
We’re all waiting for Drake to officially announce the release date for his next studio album Certified Lover Boy, which he previously said would arrive this month. That doesn’t mean that artists aren’t releasing some of their best work, though. In the last few weeks, while output has seemingly been a little dryer, some of our favorites came through with great music to keep us from going completely nuts. We’ve got new albums from Playboi Carti, the last-ever music video from Juice WRLD (featuring Young Thug), a potential star-making single from Flo Milli, and a bunch of lesser-known joints to get us moving our toes in the living room.
This week, the HNHH Staff compiled another edition of the Staff Picks playlist, known as TIDAL Wave on TIDAL, which you can enjoy below. As always, check out our individual contributions, outlined below, and let us know who had the best picks.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
DaBaby – Masterpiece
Juice WRLD – Bad Boy (feat. Young Thug)
Flo Milli – Roaring 20s
Saweetie – Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)
COTIS – Not Around
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Playboi Carti – Rockstar Made
Playboi Carti – Stop Breathing
Playboi Carti – Vamp Anthem
Playboi Carti – M3tamorphosis (feat. Kid Cudi)
Playboi Carti – Over
Madusa S. (Editorial)
Westside Tut – Cry Over (feat. Lil Durk)
Lil Eazzyy – Onna Come Up (feat. G Herbo) [Remix]Rich The Kid – Split
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Asiahn – Gucci Frames (feat. Grandmaster Vic)
Night Lovell, Lindasson, & FTG Reggie – A Lot
Emotional Oranges – Bonafide (feat. Chiiild)
Ebhoni – Hit This
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
7xvethegenius – Break Soul
Smoke DZA, Nym Lo, & Jayy Grams – Lavish (feat. Conway the Machine, 183rd, & Ot the Real)
Nyck Caution – Bad Day (feat. Denzel Curry)
Lloyd Banks – Element Of Surprise
Guilty Simpson & Self Serve – Live Forever
Aron A. (Editorial)
Lil Berete – War Ready
Ghetts – Skengman (feat. Stormzy)
Fredo Bang – Doin My Dance (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
Skillibeng – Hot
The Plug – Fashion (feat. M24 & Fivio Foreign)
Mike Rapp (Sales)
Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, & Wale – The Hurt Business
Nyck Caution – Bad Day (feat. Denzel Curry)
Lloyd Banks – Element Of Surprise
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Saweetie – Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)
Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, & Wale – The Hurt Business
Madlib – Road of the Lonely Ones
DaBaby – Masterpiece
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Nyck Caution – Bad Day (feat. Denzel Curry)
DaBaby – Masterpiece
Juice WRLD – Bad Boy (feat. Young Thug)
Smoke DZA, Nym Lo, & Jayy Grams – Lavish (feat. Conway the Machine, 183rd, & Ot the Real)