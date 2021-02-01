HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Lil Durk, BRS Kash, Brent Faiyaz, & More

The year has started out pretty slowly on the music front. We’ve received some fire new singles but, for the most part, the first month of the year was pretty dry. The world was expecting a new studio album from Drake but of his knee injury, the rapper pushed back his long-awaited Certified Lover Boy. Despite there not being much activity with high-profile full-length releases or announcements, there was enough heat to keep us patient for the next month as we cross our fingers for an onslaught of new music from the game’s most well-respected figures.

EARTHGANG revealed that they’ll be dropping some music on the same date as J. Cole, which has hip-hop aficionados hoping that, this week, things finally heat up. While we’ll wait for more information on that front, we’ve put together a playlist filled with our staff’s favorite new songs to have released recently, as well as one pick from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s recently re-released COLOURS project. It starts off with Lil Durk’s “Kanye Krazy”, which was recently put in the spotlight with a dope Cole Bennett-directed video, BRS Kash’s infectious and raunchy “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” remix with DaBaby and City Girls, Nechie and Gunna’s latest collaboration, Yella Beezy’s high-octane “STAR” with Erica Banks, new music from Brent Faiyaz and Tyler, The Creator and much more.

Check out the brand new playlist update on SoundCloud below and, if you’re a TIDAL subscriber, you can peep it there too! Let us know who had the best contributions this week.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

BRS Kash – Throat Baby (Remix) [feat. DaBaby & City Girls]BRS Kash – Kash App (feat. Mulatto)

BRS Kash – Go

BRS Kash – So Freaky

Nechie & Gunna – Stackin It

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

The Alchemist – Water Bed

N.O.R.E. – Outta Line (feat. Conway The Machine & Method Man)

Peter Rosenberg, Flee Lord, & Stove God Cooks – Marcus Smart

Madlib – Dirtknock

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Lil Durk – Kanye Krazy

Yella Beezy – STAR (feat. Erica Banks)

Brent Faiyaz – Gravity (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Madlib – Dirtknock

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Brent Faiyaz – Gravity (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Madlib – The Call

Madlib – Dirtknock

Bones – Brimstone (feat. Xavier Wulf)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Lil Durk – Kanye Krazy

Lil Durk – Switched Up

Fredo – Money Talks (feat. Dave)

Fredo – Ready (feat. Summer Walker)

2KBABY – 2kizzy Flow

Aron A (Editorial)

TwoTiime – Slower

Yxng Bane – Dancing On Ice (feat. Nafe Smallz & M Huncho)

Quincey White – Friday (feat. The Game)

Fredo – Blood In My Eyes

FKA Twigs – Don’t Judge Me (feat. Headie One & Fred again..)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

PARTYNEXTDOOR – Don’t Worry (feat. Ca$h Out)

Young Dolph – Green Light (feat. Key Glock)

Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay – Skydiving

Brent Faiyaz – Gravity (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Victoria Monet – F.U.C.K.

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Lil Durk – Kanye Krazy

Max B – Bad To The Bone (feat. Giggs)

Lil Durk – Finesse Out The Gang Way (feat. Lil Baby)

N.O.R.E. – Outta Line (feat. Conway The Machine & Method Man)