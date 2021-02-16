HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Nas, Lil Tjay, Erica Banks, & More

With the star-studded release of the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, there has been more than enough new music for hip-hop heads to check out. From Jay-Z to Nas, G Herbo to Masego, and much more, the Hit-Boy-produced soundtrack had some of our staff’s favorite songs from the last week, with more than a few cuts being added to our official Staff Picks playlist.

This week’s update includes some of the obvious picks from the soundtrack, including Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z’s collaboration, Nas’ new song “EPMD”, A$AP Rocky’s “Rich N***a Problems”, and more, as well as some unrelated songs that have been making up the bulk of our individual playlists. For instance, the new remix of Erica Banks’ “Buss It” with Travis Scott was a popular add, and so was Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone” with 6LACK. Lucky Daye also had two new records from his latest project get some shine, and so did JPEGMAFIA. Of course, some of our staff’s favorites, Kevin Gates, Brent Faiyaz, and Headie One, all have contributions to this week’s update as well.

Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Clever – Rolls Royce Umbrella (feat. Chris Brown)

Young Stoner Life, Young Life & Meek Mill – That Go! (feat. T-Shyne)

Babyface Ray – Allowance (feat. Kash Doll)

Pooh Shiesty – Guard Up

Kevin Gates – Plug Daughter 2

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Syd – Missing Out

Lil Gnar – Missiles (feat. Trippie Redd)

Lil Tjay – Calling My Phone (feat. 6LACK)

Slowthai – Cancelled (feat. Skepta)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z – What It Feels Like

Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes & Redman – Nutshell Pt. 2

Masego – Somethin’ Ain’t Right (feat. JID & Rapsody)

Nas – EPMD

A$AP Rocky – Rich N***a Problems

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Erica Banks – Buss It (feat. Travis Scott)

Lucky Daye – Dream (feat. Queen Naija)

Guapdad 4000 & !llmind – How Many

Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z – What It Feels Like

Cardi B – Up

Aron A (Editorial)

Smino & Saba – Plead The .45th

Babyface Ray – Real N***as Don’t Rap

slowthai – CANCELLED (feat. Skepta)

G Herbo – Revolutionary (feat. Bump J)

Headie One – Showed Me (feat. Northside Benji)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

G-Eazy – A Little More (feat. Kiana Lede)

Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z – What It Feels Like

Young Stoner Life, Young Life & Meek Mill – That Go! (feat. T-Shyne)

Erica Banks – Buss It (feat. Travis Scott)

Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes & Redman – Nutshell Pt. 2

Madusa S. (Editorial)

Brent Faiyaz & DJ Dahi – Gravity (feat. Tyler, the Creator)

Tone Stith – FWM

Freddie Gibbs – Gang Signs (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

BRS Kash – No Manners

Rubi Rose – Viral

Cole Blake (Editorial)

JPEGMAFIA – KELTEC!

JPEGMAFIA – FIX URSELF!

slowthai – CANCELLED (feat. Skepta)

slowthai – terms (feat. Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry)

Rakim – Black Messiah

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z – What It Feels Like

Nas – EPMD

Young Stoner Life, Young Life & Meek Mill – That Go! (feat. T-Shyne)

Hit-Boy – Broad Day

Lil Tjay – Calling My Phone (feat. 6LACK)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Tjay – Calling My Phone (feat. 6LACK)

SiR – Teach Me

Lucky Daye – My Window (feat. Mahalia)

Kodak Black – Every Balmain