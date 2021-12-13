Rap Basement

Featured

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Rick Ross, NBA YoungBoy, Juice WRLD, & More

Posted By on December 13, 2021

Our brand new Staff Picks playlist update features new music from Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Juice WRLD, Russ, Earl Sweatshirt, EARTHGANG, and more.

Another week is in the books and for hip-hop fans, it was filled with high-profile releases for us to check out over the weekend. Last week’s releases included the second posthumous studio album from Juice WRLD, a bars-heavy full-length from Russ (and many guests), a collaborative project from producers TM88 and Pi’erre Bourne, a surprise full-length from Wiz Khalifa with Cardo and Sledgren, the new team-up from Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s tape with Birdman, and much more. 

Many of the aforementioned new releases are included on the latest update of the Staff Picks playlist, which is updated weekly (or every few weeks, depending on how busy things get at our editorial HQ) on TIDAL and SoundCloud. What makes today’s playlist update special is the fact that we’ve also launched our piece counting down HNHH’s Favorite Music of 2021, with each of our editors detailing one of their favorite albums/songs of the year. Check out that list here.

For this week, specifically, you can check out what each of our editors has been feeling with our individual picks below. Listen to the playlists underneath on SoundCloud and TIDAL, and let us know your personal favorite songs right now.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Heart & Soul
Juice WRLD – Burn
Juice WRLD & Justin Bieber – Wandered To LA
Tierra Whack – Lazy
Kodak Black – Super Gremlin

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Alicia Keys – Plentiful (feat. Pusha-T)
KYLE – Perfect
Rick Ross – Rapper Estates (feat. Benny The Butcher)
Tierra Whack – Body of Water
Russ – Distance (feat. Conway The Machine & Ghostface Killah)

Hayley Hynes (Editorial)

Jean Dawson & Mac DeMarco – MENTHOL*
KYLE – Perfect
Wiz Khalifa, Cardo, & Sledgren – Blacc Tarantino
Fresco Trey – Couple Hunnid
Khalid – Backseat

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Rick Ross – The Pulitzer
Rick Ross – Wiggle (feat. DreamDoll)
Alicia Keys – Plentiful (feat. Pusha-T)
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – How Ya Kno
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Heart & Soul

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Earl Sweatshirt – Tabula Rasa (feat. Armand Hammer)
Earl Sweatshirt – 2010
TM88 & Pi’erre Bourne – Richer Dreams (feat. Young Nudy)
Tierra Whack – Lazy
EARTHGANG – American Horror Story

Aron A. (Editorial)

Stefflon Don – Beg Mi Ah Link (feat. BEAM)
Rick Ross – Richer Than I Ever Been
Abra Cadabra – Lean Wit It
Hotboii – I Really (feat. 42 Dugg & Moneybagg Yo)
Alicia Keys – Nat King Cole (feat. Lil Wayne)

Via HNHH

