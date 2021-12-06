Rap Basement

DJ Paul Offers His Perspective On Bizzy Bone & Juicy J's "Verzuz" Scrap
40
0
Lizzo Targets Drake (Again) In Erykah Badu Cover
119
0
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2356
1
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
1231
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: SZA, Polo G, Nardo Wick, & More

Posted By on December 6, 2021

Our brand new Staff Picks playlist update features new music from SZA, Gunna, Brent Faiyaz, Polo G, Nardo Wick, EST Gee, Lucki, and more.

Following a week of complete inactivity for music releases during the Thanksgiving holiday, everything picked back up with single drops from SZA, Brent Faiyaz, and more last week. Hip-hop was in for a treat at the end of the week too because we got full-length releases from Nardo Wick, Lucki (with production from F1lthy), EST Gee, Polo G, and more. 

As we always do, our editorial staff checked out all of the releases we managed to catch from the last few weeks and curated a playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud to show our loyal readers a little more of ourselves, offering our personal picks every week (or every other week). With much of our staff busy with year-end assignments, the playlist is a little less filled-out than in previous weeks, but you can still hear a lot of the hottest tracks below, courtesy of the HNHH gang!

This week, we’re bringing you a playlist including new music from all of the aforementioned artists, as well as Gunna, Styles P and Havoc, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, 070 Shake, Blxst, and more.

Check out what we individually chose for this week’s playlist below, and listen to them underneath.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

SZA – I Hate U
Gunna – Too Easy (Remix) [feat. Future & Roddy Ricch]070 Shake – Lose My Cool (feat. NLE Choppa)
Money Man – Numerology
TheHxliday – Doses

Hayley Hynes (Editorial)

Khalid – Scenic Drive (feat. Ari Lennox & Smino)
SZA – I Hate U
Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa – Pop That Trunk
Bryson Tiller – presents (feat. Kiana Ledé)
Adele – Oh My God

Taylor McCloud (Editorial)

DJ Snake & Future – U Are My High
Lil Peep & Harry Fraud – Old Me
Curren$y – Axe Capital (feat. Fiend)
BJ the Chicago Kid – Snowflakes (feat. Susan Carol)
Vic Mensa – What You Taught Us

Aron A. (Editorial)

EST Gee – All My Life
Lucki & F1lthy – Sparks Vision
Nardo Wick – Wickman
Styles P & Havoc – YO 2 QB
Brent Faiyaz – MERCEDES

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Blxst – About You
070 Shake – Lose My Cool (feat. NLE Choppa)
Brent Faiyaz – MERCEDES
SZA – I Hate U

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Nardo Wick – Wicked Witch
Brent Faiyaz – MERCEDES
Tanerélle – No One Else (feat. Barnacle Boi)
Polo G – Suicide (feat. Lil Tjay)

Via HNHH

