HNHH TIDAL Wave: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, & Lil Keed Get Us Bouncing

As we patiently wait for all of tonight’s new music to be uploaded to our preferred streaming services, we’re looking back on some of our favorite new sounds from the last few weeks.

Every week, our staff gathers (virtually, of course) to put together a carefully-curated playlist with some of the best new songs to have released within the last month. With everything that has happened this year so far, music is one of the only high points that we can continually rely on. Even though the world is pretty trash right now, at least we can still look forward to all the new music releases at the end of each week.

This time around, we’ve updated the TIDAL Wave playlist with new music from the Griselda camp (Armani Caesar’s “Simply Done” and Conway’s “Lemon”), as well as all of the hottest new records from 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, IDK and JID, Rick Ross, Aminé, and more.

Of course, we had to start you off with “WAP” from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, arguably one of the biggest songs and videos of the entire year.

Take a look at the new playlist update, as well as our individual picks below.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil Keed – Obama Coupe

Lil Keed – Here

Lil Keed – Kiss Em Peace (feat. Young Thug)

Aminé – Woodlawn

Aminé – Pressure In My Palms (feat. slowthai & Vince Staples)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

GASHI – Mama (feat. Sting)

GASHI – Distant

GASHI – Full Moon (feat. Devault)

NLE Choppa – Narrow Road (feat. Lil Baby)

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Victoria Monét – Moment

Victoria Monét – Big Boss (Interlude)

Jamila Woods – SULA (Paperback)

Lil Keed – Tighten Up

Keenan Higgins (Editorial)

Curren$y & Harry Fraud – Seven Seas

Brandy – Say Something

Smoke DZA – Hibachi (feat. Jadakiss & Flipp Dinero)

Flatbush Zombies – Afterlife

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown Remix (feat. Jay Rock, JID & Noname)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Conway – Lemon (feat. Method Man)

IDK & JID – Cereal (feat. Kenny Mason)

Armani Caesar – Simply Done (feat. Benny The Butcher)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Cardi B – WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Aminé – Roots (feat. JID & Charlie Wilson)

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – Money Maker

Rick Ross – Pinned to the Cross (feat. Finn Matthews)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Mach-Hommy – Soon Jah Due (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

Mach-Hommy – Pour House (feat. Your Old Droog)

Mach-Hommy – Clout Dracula (Remix) [feat. Navy Blue, Young Queenz, & Tvoy]Liv.E – How It Made Me Feel

Liv.E – She’s My Brand New Crush (feat. C.S. Armstrong)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Mach-Hommy – Smoked Maldon (feat. Tha God Fahim)

Mach-Hommy – Squeaky Hinge