HNHH TIDAL Wave: King Von Dominates This Week’s Playlist

Posted By on November 14, 2020

Our latest TIDAL Wave playlist update features some new tracks from the likes of King Von, NAV, Busta Rhymes, 2 Chainz, and others.

King Von tragically passed away last week as he was shot and killed during an altercation in Atlanta. His death was a sad loss for the hip-hop world as he was an artist with a ton of potential, who still had a lot to give. Prior to his passing, Von dropped his project Welcome To O’Blockwhich received massive praise upon its release. His storytelling abilities were second to none, and he had a knack for gripping people with his bars.

In this week’s edition of our TIDAL Wave playlist, King Von deservingly gets heavy rotation as the first three tracks are dedicated in his honor. Here, you will find “Crazy Story,” “Why He Told,” and “I Am What I Am” which are all great songs to get acquainted with the artist if you haven’t already.

There were plenty of other dope projects to release recently, and our staff has certainly been listening to a diverse array of music. For instance, Busta Rhymes also gets heavy rotation on the playlist as Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God has proven to be a hit among fans. “Look Over Your Shoulder” with Kendrick Lamar seems to be the standout thus far although the Rick Ross-assisted “Master Fard Muhammad” is also proving to be a fan-favorite. Following the Presidential Election, YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” has returned to the playlist, all while NAV received a placement thanks to his Emergency Tsunami effort, “Friends & Family.”

Take a look below at what our staff has been listening to, and let us know which songs have made it to your own playlists this past week.

You can check out this playlist on TIDAL. If you’re not already a subscriber on TIDAL, you can get yourself a free trial here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

The Kid LAROI – ALWAYS DO
NAV – Friends & Family
24kGoldn, Justin Bieber, J Balvin, & iann dior – Mood (Remix)
King Von – Why He Told
King Von – I Am What I Am (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Kevin Gates – Weeks
Money Man – Precise
Blacc Zacc – Codeine Habits
Money Man- Risky
Blacc Zacc – broke my heart (feat. Kevin Gates)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

JackBoy – Owm My Masters
King Von – Crazy Story
88GLAM – East To West
Kevin Gates – Wonderland
42 Dugg – Free Woo

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Wale, DJ Money – Lions, Bengals, Bears
Busta Rhymes – Master Fard Muhhamed (feat. Rick Ross)
2 Chainz – Quarantine Thick (feat. Mulatto)
French Montana – Wave Blues (feat. Benny The Butcher)
Busta Rhymes – Look Over Your Shoulder (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Doe Boy & Southside – Bussin (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Busta Rhymes – Oh No
J.I.D & Conway – Ballads

Aron A. (Editorial)

Abra Cadabra – Spin This Coupe
Unknown T x Digga D – Gotcha (feat. Vybz Kartel)
Dutchavelli – 2am
YG x Nipsey Hussle – FDT
Doe Boy x Southside – Sneak Dissa (feat. Young Nudy)

Via HNHH

