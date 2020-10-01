HNHH TIDAL Wave: Travis Scott, Spillage Village, & Lil Wayne Drop New Heat

This playlist is far-less regular than we’d like for it to be but, today, we’re delivering a much-needed update for the TIDAL-exclusive TIDAL Wave offering.

Comprising of recently-released staff-chosen picks, the playlist gives you an eye into what we’ve personally been rocking with during the quarantine. Usually, we get an update up every week but, admittedly, we’ve fallen off in recent months. We’re getting back to it and, hopefully, we can get you another edition of this next week.

The last week of releases has been incredible, including new music from Bryson Tiller, Lil Wayne, and more, which have been added onto TIDAL Wave this week. There are also some drops that have gone underlooked that we’re giving a spotlight here, like that new Saba joint and a few selections from the Armani Caesar album.

Additionally, we’ve got some high-profile bangers on here like Travis Scott‘s big-money new single with Young Thug and M.I.A., Sada Baby’s eye-opening “Whole Lotta Choppas”, and Lil Tecca‘s “Dolly” collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.

Hopefully, you find something you enjoy in this playlist. Let us know if you do. Scroll down to see our individual picks and be sure to subscribe to TIDAL to support your favorite artists. TIDAL pays out way more than its competitors. With the pandemic, our favorites rappers can use every dollar.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Sada Baby – Whole Lotta Choppas

Travis Scott – FRANCHISE (feat. Young Thug & M.I.A.)

Lil Tecca & Lil Uzi Vert – Dolly

Baby Keem – hooligan

Rico Nasty – Own It

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Capolow – Presidential

Bryson Tiller – Always Forever

Bryson Tiller – Rambo (Last Blood) [feat. The Weeknd]Lil Wayne – More To The Story (feat. Raekwon)

REASON – SAUCE (feat. Vince Staples)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Lil Wayne – More To The Story (feat. Raekwon)

Action Bronson – Sergio

Spillage Village – Baptize (feat. JID, EARTHGANG, & Ant Clemons)

Armani Caesar – Gucci Casket (feat. Conway The Machine)

A$AP Ferg – Marilyn Manson (feat. Marilyn Manson)

Dre D. (Editorial)

Curren$y & Harry Fraud – White Ashes

96 – Need 2 Know

CoachDaGhost & 22Gz – Movie

Erika Marie (Editorial)

REASON – SAUCE (feat. Vince Staples)

Travis Scott – FRANCHISE (feat. Young Thug & M.I.A.)

A$AP Ferg – Marilyn Manson (feat. Marilyn Manson)

Bryson Tiller – Rambo (Last Blood) [feat. The Weeknd]Spillage Village – Mecca (feat. JID & EARTHGANG)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

slowthai, James Blake & Mount Kimbie – feel away

Spillage Village – End Of Daze (feat. JID, EARTHGANG, Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, & Hollywood JB)

Spillage Village – Baptize (feat. JID, EARTHGANG, & Ant Clemons)

clipping. – ’96 Neve Campbell (feat. Cam & China)

REASON – SAUCE (feat. Vince Staples)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Lil Wayne – Life Of Mr. Carter

Mostack – Miss Me (feat. AJ Tracey)

Smoke Boys & Dizzee Rascal – Justin Bieber

Pressa – Harriet

Armani Caesar – Ginger Rothstein

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Night Lovell – Alone

Starrah – Keep Calm

Saba – Something In The Water (feat. Denzel Curry)

Blacc Zacc – Knew Dat (feat. Foogiano)

LBS Kee’vin – Shining (feat. 42 Dugg)