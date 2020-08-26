HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Trey Davis

Back in 2019, HNHH and TuneCore came together for the “Heat Seekers” contest which saw numerous up and coming artists get featured on our website over the course of 11 weeks. This contest became immensely popular amongst our readers as it exposed them to various new artists they otherwise wouldn’t have been privy to. The initiative gave many deserving artists a platform to get heard, with one artist receiving the experience of a lifetime, in the form of a recording session at the HNHH studio. The session was even led by a famous producer, making the experience that much more valuable. In 2020, HNHH and TuneCore have picked up from where we left off, except this time around the “Heat Seekers” contest is featuring 12 artists over the course of 12 months. If you feel like your music is good enough to be featured, be sure to submit your music to enter the contest, here.

This month, HNHH and TuneCore are delighted to present the eighth winner of this year’s “Heat Seekers” contest, Trey Davis. Hailing from Harlem, New York, Trey Davis took notice of everything happening in his city and put it all together to create his own package, which is always presented with style and fashion as a priority. His sound is empowering, using inspirational elements in his bars to help get his fans out of whatever slump they may find themselves in. Trey is a fan of R&B and battle rap, blending his influences to create a unique listening experience for his supporters. Check him out on Instagram to get a feel for what he’s all about, read our Q&A session with Trey below, browse his music in the playlist below, and stay tuned for future editions of the Heat Seekers series.

HNHH: Where are you from? How has your home influenced your sound/style?

Trey Davis: I’m from Harlem, New York and where I’m from you got to have style and fashion, the way I put my music together and the way I present my art as a whole is always done in a dope style and fashion. It’s always a touch of flavor, a touch of Harlem.

Describe your sound in three words.

Amazing, Uplifting, & unique

How old are you? Does age matter to music?

I’m 27 & in this day in age, no it doesn’t really matter in my opinion. Don’t get me wrong it matters if you’re trying to be the traditional rapper I guess but we can well see that the traditional ways of doing things are well over. I discover music all the time that came out years ago. To wrap it in a nutshell, good music is timeless, and I know that I make good music, so I’m not too worried about the factor of age.

What’s the last album you listened to?

Tsu SurfMSYKM album

Name your top 3 biggest influences.

Dipset, J Cole, Battle Rap

Name your dream collaboration.

Dream Collab I gotta say Trey Davis ft. The Weeknd!

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

That is a very unfair and difficult question to answer but I would say UsherConfessions album

What’s your favorite hip-hop sub-genre at the moment?

Well I listen to all genres but sub hip hop genre I would say Rap/pop like a Doja Cat type of feel

About TuneCore: