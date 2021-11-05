Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jay-Z Calls Kanye West’s Comments About “The Blueprint” & Just Blaze “Unfair”
212
0
London On Da Track & Young Thug React To Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”
304
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4209
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1324
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Will Return For A Third & Final Season

Posted By on November 5, 2021

Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” still ain’t nuthin ta f**** wit.

In addition to Hip-Hop themed shows like ABC’s Queens, some of the most memorable stories throughout rap’s history have been serving as the inspiration for several tv shows. On one hand, you have 50 Cent’s new crime drama BMF, which follows the origin of Hip-Hop’s most notorious drug and money laundering organization: the Black Mafia Family. Then, you have series like Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which focus more on the artists who have helped shape the culture over the decades.

The latter show recently aired its Season 2 finale on October 27, and the episode concluded with a disastrous cliffhanger which resulted in the group’s entire future being put in jeopardy. As fans continue to take in everything that happened throughout the second season, news has come from Wu-Tang Clan‘s very own RZA, and he has assured fans that Wu-Tang: An American Saga will definitely return for another season.

(L-R) Johnell Young, RZA and Ashton Sanders of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" speak on stage at The Paley Center for Media's 2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews - Hulu at The Paley Center for Media on September 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
David Livingston/Getty Images

According to Complex, however, the Hulu-exclusive series will only be renewed for one more season, making the forthcoming third season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga its last.

“For the story, you’re going to see what unfolds when the different members get signed to different labels,” TJ Atoms, who portrays a young Ol’ Dirty Bastard on the show, says when speaking of the third season. “nd we’ll see what happens when they really start doing the Wu-Tang thing for real. We’re probably going to see tours and shows. A lot of performances and drama, for sure, because RZA was making all the decisions. Everybody didn’t agree with RZA’s decisions. I don’t know if everybody [was unhappy], but I know some people were probably not as happy with RZA making decisions on their behalf, so we’re going to see a lot of this and a lot of that.”

Uyoata Udi, JT Atoms and Johnell Young attend the watch party for "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" at EP & LP on September 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Arnold Turner/Getty Images

See RZA’s concise announcement of Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 here.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jay-Z Calls Kanye West’s Comments About “The Blueprint” & Just Blaze “Unfair”
212 525 16
0
London On Da Track & Young Thug React To Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”
304 525 23
0

Recent Stories

Jay-Z Calls Kanye West’s Comments About “The Blueprint” & Just Blaze “Unfair”
212
0
London On Da Track & Young Thug React To Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”
304
0
Silk Sonic Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Album “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
159
0
Travis Scott Tapped J. Cole For A Surprise Feature On “MAFIA”
146
0
Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Will Return For A Third & Final Season
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Money Man Blockchain
172
0
2 Chainz Feat. Wiz Khalifa Sofa
212
0
Saba Feat. Daoud Fearmonger
146
0
2 Chainz Feat. Big Sean Wreck
185
0
Key Glock Something Bout Me
159
0
NLE Choppa Feat. Polo G Jumpin
159
0
Strick Feat. A$AP Rocky For Sale
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
53
0
T-Pain “I’m Cool With That” Video
132
0
Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For “Knife Talk”
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jay-Z Calls Kanye West’s Comments About “The Blueprint” & Just Blaze “Unfair”
London On Da Track & Young Thug React To Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”
Silk Sonic Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Album “An Evening With Silk Sonic”