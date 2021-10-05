Hurricane Chris Explains Why He’ll Never Say Anything Bad About Lil Nas X

He may be facing second-degree murder charges, but Hurricane Chris is confident that he will prevail. It was in the summer of 2020 when we reported on Hurricane Chris being involved in an incident in Louisiana. According to the “Halle Berry (She’s Fine)” hitmaker, he was at a gas station when a man attempted to rob him and take his vehicle. Chris claimed self-defense but later, authorities hit him with murder charges.

Hurricane Chris recently caught up with VladTV to speak about his career and being better than ever amid his controversy. During their discussion, Chris asked Vlad about his thoughts on Lil Nas X before giving his own opinions.



Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

Vlad stated that years ago he predicted that an “out of the closet gay rapper with hit songs” having a moment in Hip Hop was “inevitable,” but Chris said he never thought the time would come.

“I always thought it was a masculine, manly dominated type sport,” said Chris. “I watched the VH1 awards or whatever, I forgot, it was some award show I watched the other day. Yo, *laughs*. The more they say about him, he doin’ more. It’s like the more they say about him, he goin’ even crazier and harder.”

Hurricane Chris also warned people about going against Lil Nas X. “Say somethin’ about him if you want to, you crazy,” he said. He had Vlad use him as an example and the only thing he would say about the “Industry Baby” star is, “Shout out to Lil Nas X.” Chris added, “I don’t play with women, I don’t beef with women, I don’t beef with gay people.”

“They know how to fight on a whole ‘nother level. They fight for real, dirty. They play how they play. I don’t beef with women, I don’t beef with gay people.” Check out the clip below.