Ice Cube Announces Launch Of “Fryday Kush” Marijuana Line

As marijuana continues to be decriminalized and even legalized in some parts of the country, many hip-hop moguls have got their feet in early into the growing marijuana industry. Jay-Z launched his marijuana brand Monogram earlier this year, while Lil Wayne also launched his own marijuana brand last year. The most recent person to join the list of rappers turned marijuana entrepreneur is none other than Ice Cube.



Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

The rapper, who’s long been an advocate for medical marijuana use, announced the launch of his new marijuana line “Fryday Kush” on Instagram Friday (February 12) with new graphics for the company, which share a similar likeness to the cover of his Lethal Injection album. Inspired by his legendary movie Friday, the hip hop mogul partnered with a company known as Caviar Gold to produce the new line. If you’re familiar with the memorable film, the new cannabis line seems to suggest smoking it will have you as elevated as Craig was while sitting on the porch outside.

“Official release—Fryday Kush, my new marijuana brand, launches today. It’s available in CA, AZ, NV, and OK,” the hip-hop heavyweight penned in the caption.

The product’s website describes the strain and its high potency levels. “From the man that needs no introduction — these infused cones & high potency buds are the strongest nugs on the market, personally developed by Ice Cube,” it reads.

It continues to say, “Now, how potent you ask? Well, the company has a patent on a process that ensures the highest level of THC and quality. “The unique proprietary process of adding 98% pure liquid THC to marijuana makes the strongest & highest quality flowers on Earth.”

The company has also reportedly partnered with director Kevin Smith to create products that were made famous by his moves. The site notes, “Created by award-winning director Kevin Smith, these strains made famous by his movies include indicia, sativa & hybrid line.”

Let us know if you plan on picking some Fryday Kush up down in the comments.