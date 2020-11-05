Ice Cube Baffled By Backlash Over Trump Meeting

If the still-in-limbo election results have taught us anything, it’s that the United States of America is in the midst of a divided time. Tension has been brewing between Donald Trump and Biden’s respective voters, and it’s gotten to the point where the damage feels irreparable. As many people attempt to call for unity and appeal to reason, Ice Cube took it upon himself to accomplish a societal goal in the name of the greater good.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

His efforts to make his Contract With Black America (learn about that right here) ultimately led to a meeting with President Donald Trump’s team; inevitably, his willingness to speak with the Republican party sparked a wave of backlash, though Cube maintained that the Democratic party had essentially brushed him off. By his logic, the cause trumped (no pun intended) any political alignment — though that didn’t stop outlets and social media critics from writing him off as a Trump lackey.

And while he’s generally opted to keep his retorts short and to the point, Cube took a moment to reflect on the fallout of his political foray. “Let me get this straight,” he begins. “I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Ni*gas are mad at me? Have a nice life.” Followers were quick to pick apart his statement, with some accusing Cube of validating Trump’s credibility among other criticisms. Though you’d think that the N.W.A. legend, who previously released the incendiary “Fuck The Police,” would be used to scrutiny, it would appear he’s been getting a little frustrated with how circumstances are playing out.

Check out his message below, and sound off — do you think Ice Cube made the right decision by breaking bread with the Republican party?