Ice Cube Doubles Down On Working With Republicans

Yesterday, Ice Cube revealed that he had connected with the Trump campaign to discuss the implementation of his Contract With Black America, or CWBA. To no surprise, many quickly voiced shortsighted Twitter takes accusing the legendary artist of fraternizing with the enemy, to the point where Cube felt compelled to stand up for his decision. “Facts: I put out the CWBA,” he declared. “Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Maintaining that justice requires both sides of the political aisle, Cube proceeded to double down earlier this morning as the backlash continued to rise. “Black progress is a bipartisan issue,” he writes. “When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the aisle. Talking truth to power is part of the process.” Despite his adamance, some critics continue to flood his timeline with disparaging words — though others have applauded Cube’s dedication to a greater vision, one that requires him to put aside some of his personal political stances.

In some ways, the fallout is not entirely dissimilar to that faced by Jay-Z following his partnership with the NFL — an effort to instill positive change ultimately met with a chorus of negativity. Of course, Ice Cube has faced controversy throughout the majority of his rap career. Lest we forget his extremely relevant question from “Hello”: “I started this gangsta shit, and this the muthafuc*in’ thanks I get?” If anybody can whether this particular storm, it’s Ice Cube. Do you think him working with the Trump administration will have any impact on the upcoming Election?