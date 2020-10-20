Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
66
0
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1032
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
794
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ice Cube Reacts To Eric Trump Praising Him & 50 Cent

Posted By on October 20, 2020

After Eric Trump attempted to paint Ice Cube as a bonafide Trump supporter, the legendary N.W.A. lyricist had a different idea.

It doesn’t take long for a narrative to take hold, as Ice Cube has come to realize. It all started after he decided to sit down with the Republicans for a discussion about his Contract With Black America, confirming that he had reached out to both parties. As he explains, Joe Biden and the Democrats expressed interest in establishing a dialogue, though only after the Election.

Ice Cube

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As such, Cube found himself conversing with Donald Trump’s campaign, in order to ensure that those in power have a chance at further understanding the CWBA. Naturally, this went on to spark a major controversy, with many concluding that Cube had all but endorsed the controversial president. Even during an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Cube found himself forced to defend his decision to treat the Contract With Black America as a bipartisan issue. It should be noted that Cube has in no way endorsed Donald Trump — unlike 50 Cent, who doubled down earlier today

Despite the fact that Cube gave no indication that he would be supporting Donald Trump’s reelection, that didn’t stop Eric Trump from attempting to steer the narrative in his father’s favor. Taking to Twitter, Eric Trump shared a meme of Cube and 50 Cent sitting courtside while rocking “Trump 2020” hats, a clear photoshop that, while fake, may still prove impactful on impressionable swing-voters. Clearly, the manipulated media went on to perturb Cube, who responded to Trump’s tweet with a disrespectful brush-off: “n***a please.”

Expect the Trump campaign to relish in this new connection with the hip-hop community, even if the love isn’t altogether reciprocated. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
66 525 5
0
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
66
0
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
66
0
Ice Cube Reacts To Eric Trump Praising Him & 50 Cent
146
0
DeJ Loaf Reveals Debut Album Tracklist: Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Big Sean, & More
119
0
The Alchemist Shares “The Food Villain” Tracklist
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Snoop Dogg Feat. Ice Cube, Lady Of Rage, Nate Dogg & MC Ren Set It Off
79
0
Calboy Gang Gang
53
0
Pap Chanel & Future Feat. Herion Young Gucci Bucket Hat
119
0
KOTA The Friend Dragon
146
0
Lil Yachty & Sada Baby Not Regular
185
0
Nicki Minaj Feat. Eminem Roman's Revenge
146
0
Luh Kel Real
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
185
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
Young Dolph “The Land” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
Ice Cube Reacts To Eric Trump Praising Him & 50 Cent