Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Ice Cube To Discuss CWBA With Joe Biden
66
0
Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He Was Booted From IG
119
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12692
1
Wiz Khalifa
1985
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ice Cube To Discuss CWBA With Joe Biden

Posted By on February 5, 2021

Ice Cube confirms that the Joe Biden administration has officially reached out to discuss the Contract With Black America.

Ice Cube has been a busy man, having officially delivered a new single at midnight — “Trying To Maintain,” a track that addresses topics like cancel culture, internet trolls, and more. It’s no wonder he opted to address such topics, as Ice Cube was previously faced with a rabid mob following his decision to discuss his Contract With Black America with the then-President Donald Trump. And while he explained that Trump’s administration was more willing to engage in the discussions at that time, it would appear that Cube is now moving to arrange a sit down with current President Joe Biden.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

He confirmed as much during his first interview of the year, a conversation with Ryan Cameron on Majic 107. After explaining that he has zero interest in pursuing any political ambitions, Cube reiterates that he’s singularly focused on ameliorating the circumstances of Black America. “I know this new administration is into helping all minorities,” says Cube. “But I think Black people in this country are in a unique position. There need to be things, as far as specialty programs. You know me — I’m all about reparations. It seems like a bad word to this administration, but we gotta change that…Add some fairness to the system.”

Cube also addresses the backlash that stemmed from his conversation with Trump’s team, confirming that was never him who reached out. “People was passionate, they were passionate about who they wanted to win,” says Cube. “I know at the end of the day, whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House, they still not looking at our agenda the right way. We still gotta get them to acknowledge and remedy the situation.” He confirms that he’s set to meet with Joe Biden, as the administration has officially reached out to him. “We gotta set the meeting,” says Cube. “We gotta figure out when we can have this meeting…I believe it will go down this month. I’m available. Whenever they’re ready, I’m there. ” 

Check out the legendary rapper talk politics, the Contract With Black America, and more, below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He Was Booted From IG
119 525 9
1
21 Savage & Sauce Walka Squash The Tension
159 525 12
1

Recent Stories

Ice Cube To Discuss CWBA With Joe Biden
66
0
Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He Was Booted From IG
119
1
21 Savage & Sauce Walka Squash The Tension
159
1
Cardi B Explains Album Delay & Talks Early Drill Influence
132
1
Jhené Aiko “Immediately Felt Familiar” With Big Sean: “Our Friendship Is So Strong”
556
0
More News

Trending Songs

Morray Kingdom
93
0
Young Rog Feat. Summer Walker Bullshit
40
0
Night Lovell Counting Down the List
66
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. 21 Savage Box Of Churches
66
0
OMB Peezy Feat. Rylo Rodriguez Dope Boy
79
0
Tee Grizzley Late Night Calls
106
0
Dusty Locane Rumble
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
66
0
Cardi B “Up” Video
66
0
88GLAM “Urgent Messages” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Ice Cube To Discuss CWBA With Joe Biden
Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He Was Booted From IG
21 Savage & Sauce Walka Squash The Tension