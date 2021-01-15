Ice-T Confirms Dr. Dre Has Returned Home

On January 5th, the hip-hop world watched with bated breath upon learning that Dr. Dre had suffered a brain aneurysm. He was swiftly rushed to the ICU for tests, issuing a statement that same night. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he wrote, by way of his Instagram page. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On January 11th, it was reported that Dr. Dre was being kept in the ICU, as doctors continued to run tests in search of the initial cause. The news prompted Ice-T to share an update on Dre, confirming that his friend was still “doing good.” Now, Ice has once again come through with another update on Dre’s status, taking to social media to share some uplifting news. “Update: Just FaceTimed with Dr. Dre,” writes Ice. “He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

A welcome revelation, especially given the potential severity of a brain aneurysm. From the sound of it, Dre appears to be in the midst of making a recovery, and the fact that he’s currently able to rest and relax at his home certainly bodes well. Check out Ice-T’s latest update below, and be sure to continue sending thoughts and prayers to the good Doctor as he continues his road to recovery. For more on Dre’s musical legacy, consider checking out our piece on Hip-Hop’s Great Instrumentalist right here.