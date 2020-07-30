Rap Basement

Ice-T Opens Up About His Family’s Harrowing COVID-19 Scare

Posted By on July 30, 2020

The legendary Ice T hit up The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon for an update on his family’s close call with COVID-19.

At the beginning of July, Ice T revealed that his wife Coco Austin’s father was battling COVID-19, which left him hospitalized and facing serious medical side-effects. On July 3rd, Coco painted a bleak picture, stating “he’s at the point where he can’t even talk. He can’t even say a word. For him to say ‘no’ or ‘yes’ is so hard that I have to use texting now, and today he doesn’t even want to text anymore.” Now, with August around the corner, Ice T sat down with Jimmy Fallon to provide an update on his father-in-law’s condition, detailing his family’s harrowing battle with the coronavirus.

Ice T

 Brad Barket/Getty Images 

Explaining that the rising New York numbers led him and Coco to leave for their home in Arizona, Ice lamented that it didn’t take long for the virus to spike. “When we got to Arizona, nobody was wearing masks,” he reflects. “I’m coming from New York, so I’m already terrified, like yo — this is not okay. I hate to say it but Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson riding, no-masking type of dude. It put him on his back. He stayed home for nine days with COVID. By the time he went to the hospital he had pneumonia in both his lungs. They held him for about three days in the ICU then they call you and make those next of kin calls — that’s when it’s scary.”

“It took him a month to make it out of hospital, God bless him,” continues Ice. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely. COVID attacks your lungs, and can really leave your lungs ruined. I put it on social media cause there’s still nonbelievers. One guy wrote me like ‘Oh Ice T you seem scared.’ I was like, yeah, I’m scared of your contaminated breath, is there a problem with that?”

Check out Ice’s full discussion below, and show some love to one of hip-hop’s most respected OGs

Via HNHH

