Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13036
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1337
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ice-T Turns 63: Happy Birthday To The OG

Posted By on February 16, 2021

We’d like to extend a happy 63rd birthday to hip-hop’s Original Gangsta himself, the legendary Ice-T.

Today is one of those days, where several rappers across a variety of generations celebrate their birthday. Between Conway The Machine, Lupe Fiasco, Denzel Curry, and Ice-T, the celebratory spirit is on high. And in the case of the Original Gangsta, who has officially turned the corner on his 63rd birthday, all we can really do is marvel at the scope of the man’s longevity.

Ice T

Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images 

After all, Ice-T has been putting in work for decades now, having played an integral role in shaping gangsta rap as we know it today. And that’s not even factoring in his work on the metal circuit with Body Count — the versatility must be applauded. Though he may have previously deemed himself “too old for the dumb shit,” that hasn’t stopped him from keeping it moving and hustling with an impressive work ethic; case in point, Ice has recently kicked off the twenty-second season of Law & Order Special Victims Unit, the longest-running primetime drama in TV history. 

“Thank you Thank you Thank you for all the Birthday wishes!” writes Ice, taking to Twitter to share a few words on the big day. “63 Trips around the Sun!! Life is good. Because I’ve learned to appreciate every second. Life is Precious because no one is promised tomorrow.. Thanks, for joining me on my ride..It’s far from over. I’m just warming up.” We’d like to share our own birthday wishes to Ice, who continues to lead by example to any young rapper looking for inspiration. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79 525 6
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday
93
0
Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Turns 3
119
0
Ice-T Turns 63: Happy Birthday To The OG
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

YNW Bortlen Feat. Toosii Lovey Dovey
146
0
Lupe Fiasco Put You On Game
119
0
Fat Ray Feat. Danny Brown Dopeman Heaven
199
0
Joey Fatts Better Days
185
0
Nef The Pharaoh Feat. DaBoii Mentions
212
0
Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
212
0
Big L Put It On
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
225
1
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday