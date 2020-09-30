Rap Basement

Iggy Azalea Addresses The Mystery Of Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red”

Posted By on September 30, 2020

Iggy Azalea speaks on Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red”, telling fans that he was in the studio this week.

If the fans aren’t going to get answers from Playboi Carti himself, they’re going to be resilient, hounding Iggy Azalea on her Live with questions about the highly-anticipated and much-teased album Whole Lotta Red.

Ever since the release of the cult classic Die Lit, Playboi Carti fans have been begging the baby-voiced rapper to come through with his plans for a  follow-up project. At a time, it felt like we could be nearing the release of the album this year. However, something happened (leaks?) and plans were scrapped.

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard literally anything about WLR so, understandably so, people have become frustrated. Carti’s most loyal supporters know that they won’t get any information out of him so they went to somebody close to him: Iggy Azalea.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During Iggy’s live-stream this week, she was bombarded with questions about Playboi Carti and Whole Lotta Red. When somebody claimed that she was ignoring the questions, she opened up a touch but did not provide anything of note.

“I’m not ignoring the Carti comments. It’s just, I’ve already said he’s not here, he’s at the studio, and I can’t tell you when Whole Lotta Red is dropping,” said the Australian rapper. “That’s a secret. You know, I could never tell his secrets.”

That was it for the Carti talk but, hey, it’s enough to keep the fans excited because… she did admit that WLR still exists. There’s still hope.

In the meantime, we can all enjoy Playboi Carti’s many pronunciations of Givenchy in the fashion house’s new campaign video.

Via HNHH

