Iggy Azalea Clears The Air In French Montana’s Brother’s Lawsuit Case

Iggy Azalea finds herself in the middle of another internet rumor. At least this one has a little bit of truth to it. As reported by The Blast, the internet began to bubble earlier this week when news broke that Azalea was being sued for hitting someone with her Jeep. The alleged real story is close, but Iggy was not behind the wheel.

According to HHDX, Azalea and French Montana‘s brother, Ayoub Kharbouch, are being sued by Jeffrey Linett. Linett claims that Kharbouch hit him while he was rollerblading. Kharbouch was allegedly driving Azalea’s car at the time of the accident. Linett says that Kharbouch was paying attention to Snapchat while driving “recklessly and carelessly” when he was hit. Linett first sued in 2018 for an unspecified amount but has returned to the courts demanding $250,000 for medical bills and emotional damage.

Azalea saw that her name was trending for all the wrong reasons so she responded to the ongoing drama. “I’m seeing my name on some gossip blogs today and I want to make it clear this is a false story,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Please remove this inaccurate story from your pages if you’ve reported it, or at least report the story correctly. My name is mentioned in a lawsuit from 2016 because I was the vehicle owner of a car that was involved in an accident. I was not on the scene & I have never had direct involvement in this suit as per the judge’s orders — I am not liable.”