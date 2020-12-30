Rap Basement

Iggy Azalea & Ex French Montana’s Brother Reach Settlement In Car Accident Lawsuit

Posted By on December 30, 2020

The mother of Onyx has finally settled an open case dating back to 2018.

It’s almost hard to remember a time when Australian-born rapper Iggy Azalea was not linked to Playboi Carti. After the events that unfolded earlier in the week where Iggy accused the Whole Lotta Red artist of being an absent father to baby Onyx, airing out tons of the tumultuous couple’s dirty laundry, their long history together was brought to light. Still, Iggy did have a romantic history prior to Carti, being linked to none other than French Montana. During the time they were dating back in 2016, Iggy and her ex’s brother were allegedly involved in a car accident where a man rollerblading was struck by Azalea’s vehicle. 

According to court documents originally filed back in 2018, Iggy and French Montana‘s brother, Ayoub Kharbouch, were facing a $250,000 lawsuit filed against them by the victim, a man named Jeffrey Linett. Thankfully for Iggy, based on newly obtained court documents, the “Fancy” artist’s attorney filed a request to dismiss the entire case. Right now, it’s unclear whether or not there was any financial settlement, but the ongoing legal battle has officially concluded. Iggy was named in the suit but maintains her story in having no involvement besides being the owner of the vehicle. 

Lucky for Iggy this is one less thing she has to worry about. 

[via]

Via HNHH

