Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kodak Black Unveils “Bill Israel” Tracklist Ft. Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane
172
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Sells 2 Million
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1218
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Iggy Azalea Goes Topless & Previews New Music In Bed

Posted By on November 4, 2020

Iggy Azalea woke up with an attitude, showing off some skin and some new music.

Iggy Azalea is fresh out of her relationship with Playboi Carti, raising her son Onyx by herself and focusing on her new life as a single mother. While. she surely would have liked things to work out differently with the Die Lit rapper, she has said that Carti is still in Onyx’ life and loves him very much, which is nice to hear.

While her music may not be as popular as during the “Fancy” days, Iggy is still one of the most well-known women in rap. She’ll always have a platform due to her past success and, equally, she’ll never stop making music and scratching her creative itch.

With an album on the way for next year, Iggy made sure to tease her fans with a snippet of a song that she’s really been pushing, previewing it in each one of the last three months, showing that she has some major “Attitude”.

Just waking up, Iggy didn’t bother to change into any clothes to share the preview. She layed in bed, lip-synced to some of the words, and let the hype build itself as she shared a video to Instagram Stories.

“Woke up this morning with a motherfucking attitude/Woke up this morning with your baby daddy mad at you,” raps the Aussie star.

This song is expected to be included on her next studio album, which is due out in 2021.

What do you think?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kodak Black Unveils “Bill Israel” Tracklist Ft. Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane
172 525 13
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Sells 2 Million
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Kodak Black Unveils “Bill Israel” Tracklist Ft. Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane
172
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Sells 2 Million
106
0
Iggy Azalea Goes Topless & Previews New Music In Bed
132
0
Tory Lanez Readying His Spanish, 80s, & Acoustic Albums
159
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Spits Bars For Voters At The Polls
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Busta Rhymes Who Are You
132
0
Rock Mafia Feat. Wiz Khalifa Don't Change You
185
0
DMX Feat. Sean Paul & Mr. Vegas Top Shotter
146
0
Juvenile 400 Degreez
172
0
Bad Bunny Feat. Jhay Cortez Dakiti
185
0
Smokepurpp Never Have I Ever
251
0
Jay Critch GameStop
384
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
132
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
146
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kodak Black Unveils “Bill Israel” Tracklist Ft. Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Sells 2 Million
Iggy Azalea Goes Topless & Previews New Music In Bed