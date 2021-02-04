Rap Basement

Iggy Azalea Posts About Her “Perfect Day” With Baby Onyx

Posted By on February 4, 2021

Baby Onyx makes another appearance with his mother on the Gram.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea had a tumultuous past few months in regards to her public relationship with Atlanta artist Playboi Carti. Last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Onyx. Ever since then, however, Iggy and Carti’s relationship hasn’t quite been a walk in the park.

Last fall, the New Classic rapper announced her split from Playboi Carti and announced that she was raising Onyx all by herself. After that, tensions seemed to die down between the two artists, but when Carti’s Whole Lotta Red rollout began in the last stretch of 2020, things quickly escalated again.

layboi Carti performs at the 2019 Governors Ball Festival
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

With claims that Carti skipped out on Onyx’s birth to play PS5 with Lil Uzi Vert and one of Carti’s alleged side chicks exposed, it didn’t appear that Onyx’s parents would be getting along anytime soon. However, reports have surfaced that the two artists have patched things up, and now Azalea appears to be content with just taking care of her son.

In a recent Instagram post, Iggy shares a cute nighttime flick of her and Onyx with a skyline behind them. In the caption, she writes, “Another perfect day with you.”

It can only be speculated whether or not Playboi Carti is the person who took the picture, but judging from Azalea’s sultry #silhouettechallenge, the Australian rapper appears to be in a positive space regardless.

Via HNHH

