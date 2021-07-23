Rap Basement

Iggy Azalea Says She’s No Longer Posting Her Son Onyx Following His Outfit Backlash

Posted By on July 23, 2021

Iggy Azalea refuses to share any more images of her son, Onyx, after firing back at haters about his outfit choice.

Iggy Azalea has reached the peak of her frustration with social media trolls. In what was supposed to be a simple, yet endearing post on the Gram about her son, has instead, became a target for online haters to express their negative opinions about Onyx’s outfit and Azalea’s parenting, respectively.

Soon after venting her frustrations on social media, Iggy announced, “I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!” 

Iggy Azalea‘s now deleted Instagram post included a picture of the one-year old son Onyx she shares with Playboi Carti, dressed in a dinosaur costume with the caption “His outfit of choice today.” The scathing comments in response to his ‘fit then ensued, with users on Twitter clowning the young child’s outfit, questioning the “Kream” rapper’s parenting skills, and asking on the whereabouts of Playboi Carti, Azalea’s former love interest. 

Iggy Azalea fired back, including some roasts of her own, and after giving it a day to mull over, it seems she’s taken Safaree’s advice.

Check out the tweets that led Iggy to remove her son’s likeness from social media below.

Via HNHH

