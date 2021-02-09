Iggy Azalea Secures New Platinum Plaque For “Kream”

Iggy Azalea may not be quite so active on the music tip as she once was, but the rapper has retained plenty of loyal fans keen to follow whatever her next endeavor might be. That’s not to say she wasn’t still putting in work — in 2018, Iggy experienced a decent run with her Survive The Summer EP, a project that featured her sexually-charged and unsurprisingly Tyga-assisted single “Kream.”

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Evidently, the winning formula proves to be cash and ass once again. Case in point, “Kream” has officially proven to be the catalyst for Iggy’s first platinum plaque in six years, at least where her singles are concerned. Of course, Iggy is no stranger to plaques, having amassed eleven RIAA certifications — many of them multi-platinum. Lest we forget the reign of “Fancy,” which currently sits at a staggering octuple platinum, easily the rapper’s biggest hit.

Though it’s unlikely “Kream” ever reaches the heights of “Fancy,” it’s still a win for Iggy Azalea, and one has to wonder if she’s planning on riding the momentum with some new music in the imminent future. Last we heard, Iggy came through to deliver her Wicked Lips EP at the end of 2019, a project that interested parties can check out here. Congratulations to Iggy Azalea for securing her latest platinum plaque. Do you think she’s got another hit in her?