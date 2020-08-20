Rap Basement

Featured

Iggy Azalea & Tinashe Announce New Music Coming Tonight

Posted By on August 20, 2020

Iggy Azalea and Tinashe are releasing their new collaborative single “DLNW” tonight.

New Music Friday is nearly upon us and, once again, there’s a pretty great line-up for hip-hop fans. Nas is releasing his album with Hit-Boy tonight. Jay-Z and Pharrell (!!!!!!!) have a new single coming out. And even more new music is upon us. On the poppier side of things, fans of Iggy Azalea and Tinashe will be happy to hear that they’ve teamed up on a new record and will be dropping it tonight.

For the last week, Iggy Azalea and Tinashe have been teasing their new song, which was initially teased a few weeks ago. The track, titled “DNLW,” will finally release tonight, serving as a rare musical contribution from both stars. These days, Iggy and ‘Nashe don’t drop too often, so this is definitely a treat for their supporters.

“It’s almost Friday and I can’t think of much else but DLNW,” wrote Iggy on Instagram. “I’m so happy to be releasing new music. Being creative is how I keep my sanity, sharing my crazy ideas with you is the bonus! Thankyou so much for always encouraging & supporting me.”

Tinashe is also pretty stoked about the news, commenting on Iggy’s post: “LETS GOOOOOOOOO IM READY.”

Will you be checking this one out among the new releases tonight?

Via HNHH

