Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
13
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Drake Certified Lover Boy
1244
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
1046
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

India Royale Defends Her Relationship After Fan Calls Her Lil Durk’s “Baby Momma”

Posted By on September 28, 2021

“We’re very much married,” India Royale snapped back.

The strength of Lil Durk and India Royale’s relationship has been flaunted heavily, by way of their frequent public devotion to one another. On Sunday, after Royale shared a status update on their relationship (“Happy wife, happy life,” she tweeted), a fan flocked to her replies to deliver a slight sub. “Suh you a baby momma,” the fan tweeted. It wasn’t long before Royale fired back, defending her and Durk’s relationship and making it known that the two are married

“Loud & Wrong!” Royale responded. “We’re very much married est. November 2020.” 

This isn’t the first time Durk or Royale have had to defend their relationship on social media. This past Mother’s Day, Royale deactivated her Twitter after fighting trolls’ attempts to discredit their bond. “I’m the BM, the mother, the obsession, lover, friend, authorized user on bank cards, and beneficiary. Talk to me nice b*tches,” she tweeted out back in May.

india royale lil durk tweet

Screenshot via Twitter

India royale lil durk

Screenshot via Twitter

Durk and Royale started dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2018. A month after Durk’s proposal, Royale gave birth to the couple’s first child together– their daughter, Willow Banks. Throughout their relationship, Durk has written and dedicated a number of songs and verses to his wife, and the pair have become known for their inseparable bond as real-life ride-or-dies. On Durk’s remix with Coi Leray on “No More Parties”, he declares, “Voice of the streets, plus me and India relationship goals.” 

Earlier this month, Durk was also praised for using his verse on “In The Bible” off Drake’s Certified Lover Boy to shout out Royale and her cosmetics business: “India Royale Cosmetics, I’m just promotin’ my b*tch,” he says on the song. “Drake songs do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her sh*t” (Read more about how Drake cosigned the verse here). 

Durk and Royale have never been a couple to hide their love from the world.

Listen to Durk shout out his beloved on “In The Bible” below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
13 525 1
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
13
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report
119
0
NLE Choppa Makes Public Plea To Billie Eilish For Sample Clearance
251
0
Boosie Badazz Denies Fan’s Request After Learning They Bootlegged “My Struggle”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sauce Walka If I Didn't Rap
159
0
NBA Youngboy Still Waiting
199
1
NBA Youngboy Footstep
132
0
Lil Wayne Used 2
291
0
DeSean Jackson Feat. Mel Roll With Me
199
0
Aitch Feat. Avelino & Toddla T Party Round My Place
159
0
SD Already Know
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage “Child’s Play” Video
384
0
SZA “The Anonymous Ones” Video
331
0
G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report