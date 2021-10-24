Instagram Gallery: City Girls’ Best Matching Fits

The Miami duo known as the City Girls have been killing the drip game, together. The “Twerkulator” stars have been joined at the hip since middle school, and their record label even signed the two knowing, at the time, that one of them, JT, was sentenced to prison for credit fraud.

The two have changed the game for twerk music, and continue to dominate with their outrageous, coordinated fits, both on and off the stage.

After thoroughly perusing their Instagram, we’ve gathered a list of their best outfits below.

Pink and Blue

The two stunted in pink and blue bedazzled fishnet dresses, with matching silver stilettos, hoops, and the hair to match.

Flying In Style

The two go everywhere together, even to the airport. Yung Miami and JT matched everything down to the toes to catch a flight to Melrose, from the cut-out black, blue, and white crop tops to the fishnet stockings and color-coordinated suitcases.

4-Lyfers

The two paid attention to detail with these color-block outfits. The two matched their eye-makeup, lashes, and lip combos, and styled the fit with similar necklaces and chain belts.

Interview Magazine

The two spoke with Megan Thee Stallion for Interview magazine for their song “Act Up.” Stylists dressed the two in a variety of snakeskin print, funky, and gold-studded corsets for the shoot.

Blue Tie-Dye

The duo looked matchy-matchy in similar baby-blue bodysuits speckled with tie-dye paint, paired with thigh-high boots in the same color, and flashy chain necklaces.

BET Awards 2021

City Girls took the world by storm with their viral song and their BET 2021 performance of “Twerkulator.” They rocked sparkly black-and-orange bodysuits with matching sneakers, flanked by backup dancers in complementing get-ups.

“Twerkulator” Music Video

With the release of their music video for the viral Tiktok hit song came the hot-pink MCM outfits that were the center of attention. The duo paired the look with their hair slicked back in low ponytails.

The Summer Smash

The Midwest hip-hop summer music festival invited the girls out for their Saturday stage, where the two took on metallic silver crop-tops with tied-string waists, matching pants, and heavy white boots.

New York Fashion Week

The girls took to the city in true City Girls spirit, flaunting red-velvet leggy two-pieces for the semi-annual fashion experience.

Virginia State Homecoming

The duo headlined the return of the university’s hip-hop concert, marking the first concert since 2019. The two stood out in skintight holographic one-pieces, stockings, and thigh-high boots.

