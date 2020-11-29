Rap Basement

Instagram Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion Serving Body-ody-ody

Posted By on November 29, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion is always winning in the BODY category.

H-Town hottie Megan Thee Stallion is taking the world by storm. She had her fair share of trials and tribulations this year, but the “Hot Girl Coach” proved she was here to stay with the release of her debut album Good News on November 20 and managed to score four GRAMMY nominations. The rapper delivered a fierce performance of her new single “Body” at the American Music Awards live at the Microsoft Theatre and delivered a powerful message letting the world know that she loves her body and nobody owns it but her! 

Megan has the general public in the palm of her hand and is confident while doing so. From spreading messages of body positivity to being the literal embodiment of self-love, her confidence and poise have inspired so many others to love themselves too. 

megan thee stallion body

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Being a woman who loves every inch and curve of her body, Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t hesitate to flaunt what she has on the ‘Gram. To see all the times Megan served body, check out the Instagram Gallery below. 

I’m A Savage 

It doesn’t matter if it’s only a photo dump, Megan Thee Stallion will serve body every time.

Keep It Pimpin, Always

She’s a hot girl, don’t try it at home! 

 

Body Crazy, Curvy, Wavy

Look at how she bodied that, ate it up, and gave it back.

 

I Give ‘Em Looks 

Megan let her followers know that she is “Thee Savage.” 

Real Hot Girl Shit

MTS knows her curves are never lacking.

 

Fairy Realness

MTS has never been more ethereal rocking her short turquoise cut with a little body on the side.

 

Classy, Boujee

Stalli reminded us that she keeps it classy and ratchet, ALWAYS.

In The Wild

There is no secret that Megan Thee Stallion is the perfect catch. 

 

Sun Kissed

There’s nothing the gram loves more than Megan’s shameless bikini pics. 

 

Sittin’ Pretty

Megan Thee Stallion is sitting poolside serving natural body, unbothered and relaxing.

