Internet Money “B4 The Storm”: Future, Juice WRLD, Wiz Khalifa, & More

Posted By on August 14, 2020

Internet Money reveals the tracklist for their upcoming debut album “B4 The Storm” with features from Wiz Khalifa, Future, Swae Lee, Kevin Gates, Trippie Redd, Don Toliver, Gunna, and more.

Taz Taylor and Internet Money have absolutely blown up in recent years. The collective started as a “type-beat” factory and eventually developed their own sound, turning into an enterprise that can be relied on for all of today’s current sounds. Forming strong relationships with rising rappers like Lil Tecca, Lil Skies, and more, the group is tired of being on the sidelines and they’re now hitting centerstage, dropping an album within the next few weeks.

With the new single “Lemonade” out now, featuring NAV, Gunna, and Don Toliver, Internet Money has officially unloaded the tracklist to their album B4 The Storm, which arrives on August 28. 

The album will include vocals from Future, Swae Lee, Wiz Khalifa, Kevin Gates, Gunna, Don Toliver, The Kid LAROI, Trippie Redd, Lil Keed, Young Nudy, Juice WRLD, 24kGoldn, and many, many more. 

Already teasing the next single, Taz Taylor and the gang have announced that “Thrusting” with Swae Lee and Future is coming soon. However, they asked for fans to run up the “Lemonade” numbers if they want that one to drop, so, better get to streaming.

The album artwork shows an amusement park with Trippie Redd’s face opening up to allow people entry to the rides, much like Travis Scott did with Astroworld. There’s a special section for Lil Tecca and a blimp flying above for Juice WRLD as each member of the Internet Money collective goes on a thrill-seeking rollercoaster ride.

Will you be streaming this one on August 28?

Via HNHH

