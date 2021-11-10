Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Toosii Addresses Receiving “Gay Jokes” For Stopping Fan From Groping Him
132
0
Lil Duval Says “You Can’t Blame Travis Scott” For Astroworld Tragedy
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4288
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1522
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ireland Baldwin Defends Travis Scott Amid Astroworld Backlash: “It’s Not [His] Fault”

Posted By on November 9, 2021

She criticized the public for spreading “misinformation” about her father, Alec Baldwin, as well as Scott.

As Travis Scott remains on the receiving end of criticism over the tragedies that occurred at Astroworld, he has support from Ireland Baldwin. Recently, Ireland found her father, Alec Baldwin, at the center of controversy of his own. The acclaimed actor accidentally fired a prop gun loaded with real ammunition on set of Rust resulting in the death of a crew member, and immediately, people began calling him a murderer, killer, and pleading with authorities to make an arrest.

Unsurprisingly, Baldwin’s family, friends, and fans have stuck by his side and defended him publicly, including Ireland. This time, she lent her voice to Travis Scott’s scandal and called out those who have been vilifying the rapper.

“Y’all are really killing me these days. You believe everything that you see on Twitter and Tik Tok and completely bandwagon on spreading misinformation,” she wrote. “First you were armory/ stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad… and now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?” Ireland was referencing the viral conspiracy theory videos that have circulated online.

She mentioned being “heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one” before adding that “it’s not Travis Scott’s fault.” Ireland said, “Any actual musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in ear monitors.” She told people to “do a little research” before going after the rapper.

Read through her message below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Toosii Addresses Receiving “Gay Jokes” For Stopping Fan From Groping Him
132 525 10
0
Lil Duval Says “You Can’t Blame Travis Scott” For Astroworld Tragedy
344 525 26
0

Recent Stories

Toosii Addresses Receiving “Gay Jokes” For Stopping Fan From Groping Him
132
0
Lil Duval Says “You Can’t Blame Travis Scott” For Astroworld Tragedy
344
0
Ireland Baldwin Defends Travis Scott Amid Astroworld Backlash: “It’s Not [His] Fault”
529
0
Rico Nasty Rips Playboi Carti Fans: “Anti Black Ass Crowd”
251
0
FBI Officially Involved In Astroworld Fest Investigation
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Stunna 4 Vegas WTW
132
0
G4 Boyz & G4 Choppa Scam Likely
159
0
YN Jay Lamar (You Can't Stop The Rain)
159
0
Lady Wray Through It All
185
0
RJ Payne Feat. Papoose, DJ Kay Slay, Royce Da 5'9", Cory Gunz & Rah Digga Hells Fury
159
0
Remedy Feat. Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah & Conway The Machine The Pulpit
185
0
Dev Hynes Passing
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One ” Video
119
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes “Murder Music ” Video
146
0
Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Toosii Addresses Receiving “Gay Jokes” For Stopping Fan From Groping Him
Lil Duval Says “You Can’t Blame Travis Scott” For Astroworld Tragedy
Ireland Baldwin Defends Travis Scott Amid Astroworld Backlash: “It’s Not [His] Fault”