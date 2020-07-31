Is Tech N9ne In Top 10 Territory?

It goes without saying that rap opinions are subjective. Though as with any creative debate, there does exist a slight hint of objectivity — if only to anchor the discourse. It’s probably one of the reasons top ten lists tend to draw such a passionate response. Should one not match up with another, a hierarchy of taste is inadvertently created. It can lead to hostility at times, and perceived disrespect at others. Look no further than what happened the moment Snoop Doggclaimed Eminem was not included in his top ten. Sometimes, a snub can feel personal, though it is seldom meant to be. Yet what about an artist like Tech N9ne, who has been overlooked on basically every prominent list to surface in recent memory?

Still releasing music with a notable sort of youthful exuberance, it’s hard to imagine that Tech N9ne has been in the game for over twenty years. Boasting seventeen studio albums under his belt, many of which still resonate with fans — Anghellic, Absolute Power, Everready, K.O.D, and All 6s & 7s immediately come to mind — the sheer volume of quality music Tech has released should place him within contention in certain circles. Though some might be hesitant to look beyond his rapid-fire flow, a quality he has adapted more in recent years, few could ever criticize Tech’s content as shallow.

Joey Foley/Getty Images

The man’s music is as autobiographical as an artist can; his darkest moments are rendered with the same detail reserved for his triumphs. The level of brutal honesty he achieves in his music rivals Eminem, providing listeners with ample evidence for a compelling character study. While his early projects like The Calm Before The Storm and The Worst found him discovering his voice-over dark g-funk beats (not to mention honing his flow), Anghellic gave him a platform to open up. On “Devil Boy,” Tech addressed one of the many misconceptions that plagued him — that he worshipped Satan — decrying the accusation with a defiant tone. Album highlight “Suicide Letters” remains one of his most powerful songs to date, a melancholic yet oddly soothing reflection on the allure of his death; his weary cadence painting the picture of a man simply too tired to continue. All the while, Tech flexed sonic diversity throughout, the rapid-fire dexterity he’d come to be known for really only present on “Breathe.”

In 2002, Tech N9ne grew tired of the music industry, launching the appropriately titled Fuck The Industry campaign. A 2002 article from the Chicago Tribune paints the picture of a younger Tech inviting fans to download his fourth album Absolute Power off his website for free. The kicker was, the project had already been released, providing fans with a means of artist-approved “piracy”. He even ran a televised ad-campaign encouraging his fans to go through with the download. Speaking on the decision, Tech’s manager and Strange Music CEO Travis O’Guin claimed to be “banking on the fact that kids will buy good music.” A gamble that not only paid off, but emblemized Tech’s willingness to stand unwaveringly in his own lane. The pinch of salt added to the wound, with a flourish at that, was the passionate opening anthem “The Industry Is Punks.”

Daniel Boczarski/WireImage/Getty Images