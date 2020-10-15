Rap Basement

Is Tory Lanez Teasing A “Quarantine Radio” Return?

Posted By on October 15, 2020

Facing a potentially catastrophic slew of charges, Tory Lanez attempts to remind the masses of his once mighty “Quarantine Radio.”

Following a lengthy period of laying low, Tory Lanez has slowly increased his activity level — but as a fellow Canadian rapper once said, Nothing Was The Same. As of now, Lanez is facing several serious charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and personal use of a firearm. Should he be convicted, Tory could potentially face up to twenty-two years in prison.

Tory Lanez

 Erik Voake/Getty Images 

Despite the potentially catastrophic charges looming overhead, Tory appears determined to maintain some semblance of normalcy, as evidenced by a recent post on his Instagram page calling back to simpler times. A time when he was a leading source of entertainment amid the pandemic, thanks to his outlandish and debaucherous Quarantine Radio. In fact, it seems as if he’s looking to spark a renewed interest in the series, possibly even teasing a return in a recent Instagram post with the simple caption of “QUARANTINE QUARANTINE QUARANTINE.” 

One has to wonder how a return of Quarantine Radio would be received, considering how vilified Tory has been since the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident occurred. It’s unlikely that he’ll ever be able to climb back to where he once stood in the eyes of the adoring masses — especially if the upcoming trial reveals damning truths. Still, Tory has retained a loyal fanbase in spite of his potential role in the shooting, many of whom wish to see the Daystar rapper land on his feet.

Where do you stand on the matter — would you welcome a return to Quarantine Radio, or do you feel like Tory is pushing his luck as it is?

Via HNHH

