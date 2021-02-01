Isaiah Rashad & Duke Deuce Forge TDE & QC Alliance

Another day, another theory as to if and when Isaiah Rashad‘s new album is on the way. Though the beloved rapper recently confirmed that his upcoming project had entered the mixing stages, it has officially reached a “see it to believe it” state, with many fans having given up hope entirely. Yet Rashad does appear to be engaging in a rollout of sorts, once again sharing a promising tidbit that seems to signal a forthcoming release.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

This time, Rashad appears to be hinting at an upcoming music video, taking to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes picture from a music video shoot. In the picture, Rashad stands alongside Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith himself, as well as Quality Control signee Duke Deuce out of Atlanta — a powerful alliance between two of hip-hop’s most influential labels. And while Rashad kept his post caption-free on Twitter, he did hint that he was “up to no good” on his Instagram story, furthering the notion that his new album will be the first TDE drop since Reason’s New Beginnings.



True, concrete details about the actual album remain scarce, though if this picture is any indication we’ll be seeing a collaboration between Rashad and Duke Deuce — as well as an accompanying music video. True, Rashad fans have become jaded to the point of numbness at this stage in the game, but perhaps now is the time to welcome a glimmer of hope. After all, the wheels certainly appear to be in motion. Are you excited to hear TDE and QC connecting on wax again?