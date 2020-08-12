Rap Basement

Isaiah Rashad Rumored To Be Releasing New Music This Week

Posted By on August 12, 2020

Isaiah Rashad is rumored to be dropping a new single on Friday.

The world needs some new music from Isaiah Rashad. The 29-year-old TDE representative has been absent from the game since the release of The Sun’s Tirade. At the beginning of this year, we were made to believe that some sort of TDE Takeover would take place in 2020 but, unfortunately, we haven’t seen that yet. Still, there’s a lot of time for Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and the rest of the gang to pull through and it’s looking like this week could be the start of that.

If you’ve been checking out Hip Hop Twitter today, or earlier this week, there’s a chance you came across some pretty heavy speculation that none other than Isaiah Rashad would be dropping his return single on Friday. While that much remains unconfirmed with not a peep coming from Isaiah or the TDE camp, some pages with pretty decent track records are reporting on this as if it were a sure thing.

As we wait to find out whether this is actually happening, we’ve reached out to our connection at TDE for clarification. Hopefully, we get some new Zay before the end of the week.

What would you give to get new music from him right now?

Via HNHH

