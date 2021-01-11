Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lupe Fiasco Advises Royce Da 5’9″ About Defending Eminem
0
0
Isaiah Rashad Teases New Album In Mixing Stages
40
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1284
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
979
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Isaiah Rashad Teases New Album In Mixing Stages

Posted By on January 11, 2021

After sparking hype for his anticipated new album, Isaiah Rashad teases that he’s currently in the mixing stages.

At this point, the state of Isaiah Rashad‘s third studio album — tentatively titled The House Is Burning — has become somewhat of a hip-hop meme. Case in point, his labelmate Reason actually went so far as to tease the rapper on his name-heavy “Might Not Make It” single, alluding to the project’s seemingly infinite release cycle. Yet every so often, Rashad himself comes forward to remind the fans that the album is indeed on the way, with a few recent tweets actually pointing to an imminent release.

Isaiah Rashad

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

For one, Rashad opened the floodgates by cryptically declaring this to be the “most important week of my life right now,” which immediately had fans shifting to the music. Naturally, the rapper’s replies were flooded with fervent demand for the highly-sought-after follow-up to The Sun’s Tirade, including a telling “why” from “Extinct” collaborator J.I.D. With many assuming that Rashad was speaking about his music, the rapper was forced to issue a clarification of sorts — one that didn’t exactly cool the flames of hype, but rather provided further context about the release cycle. 

Following a fan’s accusation that “he was talking like he’s about to drop,” Rashad denied any such claims — but not without throwing the needy a slight morsel on which to dine. “im not,” he writes. “im talkin like im mixin it.” Seeing as the mixing stages arrive at the end of an album’s production cycle, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this one land in the year’s first quarter. With that in mind, check out Rashad’s tweets below and sound off if you’re excited to see it drop. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lupe Fiasco Advises Royce Da 5’9″ About Defending Eminem
0 525 0
0
Dr. Dre Continues Brain Aneurysm Recovery In ICU
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Lupe Fiasco Advises Royce Da 5’9″ About Defending Eminem
0
0
Isaiah Rashad Teases New Album In Mixing Stages
40
0
Dr. Dre Continues Brain Aneurysm Recovery In ICU
79
0
A$AP Rocky Fuels Album Hype With IG Purge
79
0
Lana Del Rey Shares Album Art, Hit With Backlash For “Extremely Inclusive” Comments
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

RetcH Sun Up
119
0
Jazmine Sullivan Put It Down
199
0
Soulja Boy Zip
278
0
BlackMayo Feat. TYuS Drunk
172
0
Jarren Benton Who Do I Trust
185
0
Ransom Pride
344
0
Slim 400 Feat. Lil Blood & J Stalin Fake Shit
146
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Saweetie Feat. Doja Cat “Best Friend” Video
371
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert “Drankin N Smokin” Video
371
0
Nav Feat. Gunna “Young Wheezy” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lupe Fiasco Advises Royce Da 5’9″ About Defending Eminem
Isaiah Rashad Teases New Album In Mixing Stages
Dr. Dre Continues Brain Aneurysm Recovery In ICU