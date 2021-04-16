Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Issa Rae Says Jermaine Dupri’s Criticism Of Women Rappers Influenced “Rap Sh*t”

Posted By on April 15, 2021

The So So Def icon previously stated that women in the Rap game are “all talking about the same thing” & it is “like strippers rapping.”

It is undeniable that women are making moves in the Rap industry and Issa Rae is hoping to dramatically tell their stories on the small screen. We previously reported that the Insecure boss was partnering with the City Girls to develop Rap Sh*t, a series that is loosely based on the Rap duo’s rise in the Miami music landscape. On Thursday (April 15), Rae’s cover feature for Rolling Stone was released, and inside, she speaks about her new show and how a quote by Jermaine Dupri helped Rae create the concept.

Rap Sh*t is said to be about two best friends who decide to take a chance at a Rap career, and while Rae tells Rolling Stone that other artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B also influenced the series, it was when Dupri came forward “criticizing female rappers for only talking about their p*ssy” that gave Rae pause, she said.

In 2019, Dupri stated that he didn’t have a favorite woman in the Rap game because he believed they all sounded similar. “I can’t give you a favorite because I feel like they’re all talking about the same thing,” he said at the time. “I was talking about these people’s names they gave me. I said, ‘It’s like strippers rapping,’ and it went crazy.”

Rae took note of Dupri’s controversial comments. “I was just like, ‘This is so unfair.’ So that inspired the writing of it.” The producer has also launched Raedio, which functions as a record label that sits as a subsidiary of Atlantic, and Rae expressed that she’s has struggled a bit in adjusting. “The conflicts of interest. The perpetuation of specific images, especially when it comes to Black women,” she said.

“I guess I feel more empowered in the film and television industry,” Rae continued. “We have our own problems, but it is nothing like the music industry. I’m in awe every single day of just, ‘Y’all can do this? This can happen, and it’s still going to happen?’ I have a lot of catching up to do. That feels exhausting in a different way.” Check out a few images from Issa Rae’s cover feature below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
185
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over