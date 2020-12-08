Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tay-K’s “The Race” Deleted From YouTube
119
0
Lil Baby Reveals His Booking Price
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1099
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

J. Cole Album Rumors Heat Up

Posted By on December 8, 2020

Zane Lowe reportedly said on his show today that “something big” is happening tonight, and everyone thinks J. Cole is finally dropping his album.

Something major could be brewing from the Dreamville camp. 

Although nothing has been formally announced, fans are convinced that the one-and-only J. Cole will be popping back into the conversation tonight with a new album. There isn’t much to go off of, but let’s dissect the current rumors.


Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

So, this afternoon, on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 radio show, the host said that he had inside information that something very big was arriving tonight. That “something big” would supposedly make the fans happy, said Zane, before revealing that the artist behind the surprise release would be on his show tomorrow. As you would imagine, people went a little crazy with the assumptions, throwing around names on social media. Some of the loudest rumblings were regarding J. Cole, who seemingly has a pretty consistent relationship with December 9, in particular. 

As many have pointed out, the North Carolina-raised rapper has previously released two albums on December 9. 2014 Forest Hill Drive in 2014 and 4 Your Eyez Only in 2016. Could he be planning out another single drop, or possibly an album, tonight? I guess we’ll need to keep our eyes peeled.


Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

For now, these are solely rumors. Nothing has been confirmed and it’s not even certain that anything is happening tonight. However, Zane Lowe has a reputation to uphold, so he probably isn’t capping. Is it J. Cole though… who knows? Hopefully, we’ll all be listening to The Fall Off in a few hours. Fingers crossed.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Tay-K’s “The Race” Deleted From YouTube
119 525 9
0
Lil Baby Reveals His Booking Price
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Tay-K’s “The Race” Deleted From YouTube
119
0
Lil Baby Reveals His Booking Price
132
0
J. Cole Album Rumors Heat Up
132
0
Freddie Gibbs Credits Strong Arm Steady For His Incredible Album Run
106
0
DJ Paul’s “Mafia Radio”: DJ Clue Explains How He Hooked Up Cardi B & Offset
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jay Critch Bronny
66
0
SAFE Orange Freestyle
106
0
LNDN DRGS Feat. Boldy James Legend Of Zelda
106
0
Marv Won Clock On Em
93
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Phonte & Mach Hommy Uzbekistan
106
0
Morray Low Key
119
0
Juice WRLD & The Kid LAROI Reminds Me Of You
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

King Von “Wayne’s Story” Video
146
0
Lil Wayne “Something Different” Video
450
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “City Girls” Video
476
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tay-K’s “The Race” Deleted From YouTube
Lil Baby Reveals His Booking Price
J. Cole Album Rumors Heat Up