Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
13
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Drake Certified Lover Boy
1244
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
1046
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

J. Cole Announces Return Of Dreamville Festival

Posted By on September 27, 2021

J. Cole has announced that the Dreamville Festival will return next year.

Dreamville Festival will officially return to Raleigh, North Carolina next year. J. Cole and Dreamville made the announcement on Monday morning that the festival will return in 2022 after it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The festival has expanded to include a second day, taking place on April 2-3, 2022. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, October 1, at 10 AM at www.DreamvilleFest.com.


Image provided by publicist

“It’s exciting to finally be back,” said Dreamville Partner and Festival President, Adam Roy. “Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family. We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country.”

The previous festival sold out before the show, so fans are being encouraged to lock down their tickets as quickly as possibly when they drop this week. If you want to see J. Cole perform in his home state, as well as all of the other Dreamville stars, including EARTHGANG, JID, Lute, Ari Lennox, and more, you’ll want to be quick on Friday.

Are you planning on attending the next edition of the Dreamville Festival?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
13 525 1
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
13
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report
119
0
NLE Choppa Makes Public Plea To Billie Eilish For Sample Clearance
251
0
Boosie Badazz Denies Fan’s Request After Learning They Bootlegged “My Struggle”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sauce Walka If I Didn't Rap
159
0
NBA Youngboy Still Waiting
199
1
NBA Youngboy Footstep
132
0
Lil Wayne Used 2
291
0
DeSean Jackson Feat. Mel Roll With Me
199
0
Aitch Feat. Avelino & Toddla T Party Round My Place
159
0
SD Already Know
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage “Child’s Play” Video
384
0
SZA “The Anonymous Ones” Video
331
0
G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report