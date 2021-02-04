Rap Basement

J. Cole Co-Signs Lil Yachty’s Upcoming Banger

Posted By on February 4, 2021

Lil Yachty’s upcoming banger “Shiesty” has officially earned co-signs from J. Cole and Chief Keef, both of whom praised the track on Triller.

Lil Yachty recently teased an upcoming onslaught of new music, having recently linked up with Lil Tecca in the studio for an eight-song session. And while we have yet to receive further word on Boat’s next project, it would appear that it’s already earning some praise from some of the game’s notable names.

Lil Yachty

 Noam Galai/Getty Images

Upon previewing an unreleased banger by the name of “Shiesty” on Triller, the clip immediately caught the eye of J. Cole, who made sure to offer up some positive reinforcement for the young Atlanta rapper. Leaving behind a slew of steam-from-nose emojis, Cole’s co-sign was immediately pinned to the top of the post by Yachty himself, a clear indication that the Dreamville leader’s words still carry weight. Look no further than Fayetteville rapper Morray, who was recently blessed with a J. Cole co-sign for his breakout single “Quicksand.” 

In addition to Cole, the recently-hospitalized Chief Keef also slid through to praise Yachty’s “Shiesty,” affirming his assessment with a “@realcoleworld naw 4real.” Given the praise already surrounding Boat’s heavy banger, don’t be surprised to see him riding the momentum and kicking off a rollout in the imminent future. Say what you will about Lil Yachty, but the Quality Control rapper has consistently earned the respect of his peers, and perhaps Cole’s “Shiesty” co-sign will help open the minds of a few purists unwilling to take the plunge. Check out the exchange below, and sound off if you’re excited for Lil Yachty’s new music. 

[via]
Via HNHH

