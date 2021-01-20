J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts

Though not quite as elusive as fellow hip-hop titan Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole does maintain a certain level of mysticism in the way he moves. As such, his infrequent social media posts tend to garner extra attention, even if they ultimately don’t pertain to his upcoming music — though rest assured he’s got plenty of that on the way, starting with the impending arrival of The Off Season. While we wait for an update on that front, Cole has come through to share a heartfelt congratulations to a personal friend and mentor of his — Mark Pitts — who recently secured the position of President of RCA Records.

David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images

“Proud of you big bro,” captions Cole. “@bystormpitts For all that don’t know, this is the man that took me & my songs to jay-z and then guided me through the foggy jungle of the music industry. His accomplishments in this game are already hall of fame worthy, and still, every time I speak to him the passion feels fresh as if he’s just getting started. Thats a rare talent to possess. Congrats on the level up Gucc. Love you brother. Knock em dead!”

Clearly, Cole has much love for Pitts, who appears to have been integral in landing him a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation at the onset of his career. In addition to Cole, Pitts appears to have earned the loyalty of Busta Rhymes, who has lined the mogul’s social media with words of encouragement and praise. On his most recent accomplishment, Pitts himself issued a statement on Instagram: “blessed and Highly Favored, Thankful and Feeling My MOM Shining on Me. This ain’t just for me, ITS FOR US!!!” Check out Cole’s message below, and keep an eye out for more news on his impending flood of music, set to arrive at some point this year.