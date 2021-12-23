Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

J. Cole Goes Platinum, Ends “No Features” Streak
172
0
J.Cole Goes Platinum, Ends “No Features” Streak
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
2131
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
940
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

J. Cole Goes Platinum, Ends “No Features” Streak

Posted By on December 23, 2021

J. Cole breaks his ‘no features’ streak with new platinum album “The Off-Season,” which included features from 21 Savage, Morray, and more.

It’s been a slow climb to platinum, but J. Cole’s album The Off-Season has become his sixth album to go platinum and this time it hits a little differently. The Off Season ends his streak of going platinum with no features, since the album included features from Morray, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Bas, and 6lack.

The Off Season came earlier this year as the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2018 album KOD. KOD featured the hit singles “KOD” and “ATM”, both of which debuted in the top 10 on the US Billboard 200.Prior to the release of his sixth studio album, J. Cole released his compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III which included guest features from the Dreamville camp and a slew of outside features. After releasing in May of this year, The Off-Season received positive feedback from critics and charted the US Billboard Chart 200. The album also gained a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Now that J. Cole is featuring guests on his projects, maybe he will be open to new production. Cole has had a history of self-producing his albums with not much room for artistic creativity. There isn’t much talk about any upcoming music, but ahead of The Off-Season, he posted a photo on Instagram where he captioned a document “The Fall Off Era”. The document listed Revenge of the Dreamers III, The Off-Season, and It’s A Boy. Hopefully, we hear new music soon. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

J.Cole Goes Platinum, Ends “No Features” Streak
185 525 14
0
Joe Avianne: Your Favorite Rapper’s Favorite Jeweler Talks His Come-Up, Cam’ron, Bobby Shmurda & More
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

J. Cole Goes Platinum, Ends “No Features” Streak
172
0
J.Cole Goes Platinum, Ends “No Features” Streak
185
0
Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement
291
0
Joe Avianne: Your Favorite Rapper’s Favorite Jeweler Talks His Come-Up, Cam’ron, Bobby Shmurda & More
238
0
Pouya Addresses Pedophilia Allegations
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Stonebwoy & Joey B Feat. Abra Cadabra Nukedzor (What's Up)
291
1
NoCap Flaws
238
0
Fredo Bang Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)
212
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Emo Rockstar
159
1
Le$ Feat. Freddie Gibbs Chrome Lips
199
0
Dee Watkins Right Or Wrong
238
0
Stunna 4 Vegas Feat. Yrb Tezz No Diss
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

KingMostWanted Keeps Versace & Gushers On Him At All Times
185
0
The Weeknd “Echoes Of Silence” Video
225
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands “Where Is Marshall” Video
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

J. Cole Goes Platinum, Ends “No Features” Streak
J.Cole Goes Platinum, Ends “No Features” Streak
Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement