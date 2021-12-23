J. Cole Goes Platinum, Ends “No Features” Streak

It’s been a slow climb to platinum, but J. Cole’s album The Off-Season has become his sixth album to go platinum and this time it hit’s a little differently. The Off Season ends his streak of going platinum with no features, since the album included features from Morray, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Bas, and 6lack.

The Off Season came earlier this year as the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2018 album KOD. KOD featured the hit singles “KOD” and “ATM”, both of which debuted in the top 10 on the US Billboard 200.Prior to the release of his sixth studio album, J. Cole released his compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III which included guest features from the Dreamville camp and a slew of outside features. After releasing in May of this year, The Off-Season received positive feedback from critics and charted the US Billboard Chart 200. The album also gained a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Now that J. Cole is featuring guests on his projects, maybe he will be open to new production. Cole has had a history of self-producing his albums with not much room for artistic creativity. There isn’t much talk about any upcoming music, but ahead of The Off-Season, he posted a photo on Instagram where he captioned a document “The Fall Off Era”. The document listed Revenge of the Dreamers III, The Off-Season, and It’s A Boy. Hopefully, we hear new music soon.