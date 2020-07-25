Rap Basement

J. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on July 25, 2020

Plus new additions from Pop Smoke, Smino & Kenny Beats, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more.

Though there have been plenty of scandals to emerge in the world of hip-hop, from Kanye West’s presidential bid to new developments in the Tory Lanez/Meg Thee Stallion shooting, there’s also been a copious amount of dope music that’s arrived. Pop Smoke‘s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon deluxe edition came through at the top of the week and on Wednesday, J. Cole slid through with two new singles to hold fans over until the release of The Fall Off.

This week’s edition of the Fire Emoji highlights a few stand-out tracks from this week, including a whole lot of Gunna. two new songs off of Gunna’s Wunna deluxe album — “ONE WATCH” ft. Young Thug and “RELENTLESS” ft. Lil Uzi Vert. The long-awaited “Paranoia” by Pop Smoke ft. Young Thug and Gunna was also a necessary inclusion for this week’s Fire Emoji update.

We got a few cuts as well for those looking for more bars than melodies. With the release of Logic’s retirement album, it was only right we highlight “GP4.” Plus, that new Ski Mask The Slump God as well as Smino‘s brand new collaboration with Kenny Beats and JID, “Baguetti.”

Check out Fire Emoji below.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

