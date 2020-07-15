Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Quavo Bets $1 Million That Migos Will Have Hottest Albums Of 2020 & 2021
66
0
Jhené Aiko Announces “Chilombo” Deluxe With Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, & More
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
728
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

J. Cole Isn’t Dropping An Album Soon, Dreamville President Says

Posted By on July 15, 2020

J. Cole is laying low, after all.

J. Cole fans were in awe a few weeks back after the “False Prophets” rapper came for Noname. She later retaliated with a song of her own, though many simply thought that “Snow On Tha Bluff” was the beginning of a rollout. EARTHGANG member Olu joked that Cole would be arriving with a new album after coronavirus pushed it back. “Cole album is coming,” he said. “It’s in customs right now. Cole album gotta get through customs cause, you know, corona.”

Apparently, it was all a joke. The president of Dreamville Records took to Twitter where he, once again, had to clear the rumors sparked by the label’s signees. Ibrahim let fans know that Olu was just talkin’ sh*t online and, well, an album is not coming any time soon.

Just to clarify, There is no Cole album coming out soon and There is no Cole interview coming up. Y’all be taking these IG live jokes people make too far lol. Usually I would of let y’all rock with the rumors but people really been hitting my phone too much about this,” he tweeted.

J. Cole started teasing The Fall Off shortly after the release of 2018’s K.O.D. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the album. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Quavo Bets $1 Million That Migos Will Have Hottest Albums Of 2020 & 2021
66 525 5
0
Jhené Aiko Announces “Chilombo” Deluxe With Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, & More
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Quavo Bets $1 Million That Migos Will Have Hottest Albums Of 2020 & 2021
66
0
Jhené Aiko Announces “Chilombo” Deluxe With Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, & More
106
0
Kelly Rowland Recalls “Torture” Of Getting Constantly Compared To Beyoncé
93
0
21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode” Revels In Its Sin Four Years Later
79
0
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Twice In The Foot
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom Get Paid
0
0
Kenny Mason Feat. Deante Hitchcock Give
106
0
Kyle Feat. Tyga & Johnny Yukon Money Now
119
0
THEY. Feat. Tinashe Play Fight
79
0
Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis Feat. Virgil Abloh SHOES
79
0
ICECOLDBISHOP & Kenny Beats Trick Daddy
199
0
Sinead Harnett Feat. VanJess & Masego Stickin
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Freddie Gibbs Feat. Rick Ross “Scottie Beam” Video
79
0
Juice WRLD “Wishing Well” Video
199
0
Future “Ridin Strikers” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Quavo Bets $1 Million That Migos Will Have Hottest Albums Of 2020 & 2021
Jhené Aiko Announces “Chilombo” Deluxe With Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, & More
Kelly Rowland Recalls “Torture” Of Getting Constantly Compared To Beyoncé