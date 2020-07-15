J. Cole Isn’t Dropping An Album Soon, Dreamville President Says

J. Cole fans were in awe a few weeks back after the “False Prophets” rapper came for Noname. She later retaliated with a song of her own, though many simply thought that “Snow On Tha Bluff” was the beginning of a rollout. EARTHGANG member Olu joked that Cole would be arriving with a new album after coronavirus pushed it back. “Cole album is coming,” he said. “It’s in customs right now. Cole album gotta get through customs cause, you know, corona.”

Apparently, it was all a joke. The president of Dreamville Records took to Twitter where he, once again, had to clear the rumors sparked by the label’s signees. Ibrahim let fans know that Olu was just talkin’ sh*t online and, well, an album is not coming any time soon.

“Just to clarify, There is no Cole album coming out soon and There is no Cole interview coming up. Y’all be taking these IG live jokes people make too far lol. Usually I would of let y’all rock with the rumors but people really been hitting my phone too much about this,” he tweeted.

J. Cole started teasing The Fall Off shortly after the release of 2018’s K.O.D. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the album.