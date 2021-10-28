J. Cole Links With Colin Kaepernick For QB’s Netflix Show Premiere

Rapper J. Cole recently showed his support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, linking up with renowned social activist for the premiere of his Netflix limited series, Colin In Black & White. At The Whitby Hotel in New York City, appropriately dressed in black, the two cultural influencers proudly posed for pictures at the exclusive screening, with other celebrities such as Andre Holland, Joey Bada$$, and Anna Wintour, making appearances as well.

The new series will debut on the popular streaming service Netflix, chronicling the story of Kaepernick’s early life, battling through issues of race, class, and culture, through the narrative voice of Colin Kaepernick himself. An adopted child of two white parents, the limited series stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin, and follows Kaepernick’s rise to success as not only an accomplished NFL quarterback but also detailing the route so influential in Colin becoming the known social activist he is, today.

Colin in Black & White provides an inside look at the racism and honest reality that he and other young Black men and athletes have experienced, living in a ‘white world’. The Netflix limited series highlights an upbringing that doesn’t resemble the wealth and stature fans typically associate with professional athletes like Kaepernick and others, once they’ve already succeeded at the highest levels.

Check out the official trailer for Colin in Black & White, set to debut Friday, October 29th, below: